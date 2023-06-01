Russian attack | Researcher warns against pushing Ukraine on Israel’s path – “That path is unhappy”

Stateside and Europe is now planning security guarantees for Ukraine. The purpose of the guarantees is to help Ukraine defend itself against its aggressive neighbor.

Guarantees should be tough. So hard that even Russia understands them.

Similar security guarantees have never been given to any country. It is difficult to find points of comparison.

The theme is also being discussed at the currently ongoing informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo. Concrete commitments are possibly expected from the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

Ukraine has received security guarantees before. Literally, it was not a guarantee but a guarantee, although Ukraine wished that the term guarantee had been used in the agreement.

It is about the Budapest agreement concluded in 1994, under which Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons from the Soviet era. In return, Russia, the United States and Britain agreed to guarantee the integrity of Ukraine’s borders.

As you can see from the current situation, the agreement left nothing but bad feelings.

Russia already violated the agreement in 2014 by occupying the Crimean peninsula.

US President Bill Clinton, Russian President Boris Yeltsin and Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk shook hands after the signing in Moscow in 1994.

Security guarantees came up on the agenda when Russia started a brutal war of aggression in Ukraine last year. The Ukrainian presidential administration presented its own recommendation paper The Kyiv Security Compact last fall.

The background of the paper is the idea that Ukraine will join NATO in the future, but before that, Ukraine should receive such strong and long-lasting support from the assisting countries that the country will be able to respond to the aggression of its neighboring country.

NATO membership has been promised to Ukraine, but when it will happen or if it will happen at all, there is no certainty.

NATO membership has been considered impossible as long as Ukraine is a country at war.

Northern and Eastern European countries have reacted most positively to membership. Instead, Western European countries have been more reluctant to move forward with Ukraine’s NATO process.

The presidential administration’s recommendation paper mentions, among other things, support for the Ukrainian arms industry, weapons aid, intelligence aid and training programs for Ukrainian soldiers led by the EU and NATO as concrete forms of support.

The former Secretary General of NATO, who participated in compiling the paper Anders Fogh Rasmussen compared the guarantees offered by Ukraine to “Israel-style” security guarantees.

What means “Israel style” security guarantee? Let’s recap briefly.

The United States has supported Israel militarily since the 1960s. The purpose of the support has been to secure the existence of the State of Israel in a “hostile environment”. However, the United States has not sent its own troops to Israel.

The support has remained strong for decades from president to president, although it is only given for predetermined periods.

The latest arms aid package was decided in 2018. According to it, Israel will receive a total of $38 billion in arms aid between 2019 and 2028. In addition, the countries have other military cooperation.

Last The Israel comparison was made by the Polish president Andrzej Duda US magazine In an interview with The Wall Street Journal last week.

According to Duda, discussions have taken place with the President of the United States Joe Biden with.

Only broad comments have been made to the public about the matter. So, is it a hope that Ukraine would get concretely the same guarantees that Israel has, or is it rather a political message?

Timo R. Stewart

Middle East knowledgeable senior researcher at the Institute of Foreign Policy Timo R. Stewart believes that the Israel parable is brought up because of the nature of the agreement.

The hope is to make a free-form commitment, because it is currently considered impossible for Ukraine’s security to be part of the structures of an alliance like NATO.

He also believes that the simile has been used to send a strong political message that the support is real and long-lasting, as it has been between Israel and the United States as well.

According to Stewart, however, what makes the message lame is that relations between Israel and the United States have been so bad recently that Biden has not even wanted to meet the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“This may not have been the smartest way to package the issue, unless you want the message between the lines that the support is so strong that you can do anything,” says Stewart.

Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system shot down rockets fired from Gaza. The picture was taken on May 13.

of Israel and the US agreement is made particularly strong by the fact that the US is committed to maintaining Israel’s military capability so that it remains qualitatively superior to its neighboring countries.

Would Ukraine be getting a similar guarantee?

According to Stewart, it is not realistic to think that Ukraine is getting the same qualitative advantage over Russia as Israel has over its neighbors.

Ukraine’s security environment is very different because it has one of the largest armies in the world as its neighbor. Israel, on the other hand, with the exception of Iran, has mostly armed organizations against it.

While the United States has agreed to give Israel $38 billion over ten years, military aid to Ukraine from January last year to April this year totaled about $79 billion.

If the support received from abroad and the funds provided for defense from the country’s own budget are included in Ukraine’s military expenditures, Ukraine’s military expenditures clearly exceeded Russia’s military expenditures last year.

A comparison when doing this, you have to remember that the first year of the war was of a special quality.

Ukraine has had to modernize its military equipment and increase its capacity. In addition, it must constantly repair equipment lost in battles and replenish its ammunition stores.

It is still difficult to assess how Ukraine’s needs will shape up over the years. Only in the coming years will the real desire and ability of Europe and the United States to help Ukraine be measured. At the moment, what is essential is with which words Europe and the United States finally commit to the safe future of Ukraine and the whole of Europe.

Marko Lehti

To Tampere Research Director of the Peace and Conflict Research Center Marko Lehti has reservations about Israel-style security guarantees, even though he considers them to be the most likely option in terms of real politics.

According to him, one of the main problems is the strong role of the United States and the fact that Europe leaves decision-making outside its own continent.

In Ukraine’s dependence on military equipment, the support of the United States has been of primary importance. The United States has acknowledged more than half of the aid to be given to Ukraine.

The United States is also expected to play a central role in the security guarantees given to Ukraine.

Iranian planes sent by Russia caused destruction in the capital of Ukraine, Kiev, on Tuesday.

Magazine sees the Israel model as depressing for Ukrainian society as well.

“Look at Israel, that road is unhappy.”

The path of continuous armament would make the Ukrainian army perhaps the strongest in Europe, but it would leave very little room for peace, says Lehti.

His view is based on the idea that security cannot be separated from the other basic pillars of society. Especially when it comes to plans that last for years.

The path of continuous armament erodes citizens’ faith in society and a peaceful future, says Lehti.

The magazine the view has remained the same since the early days of the war.

From the point of view of the security of Ukraine and Europe, the real integration of Ukraine into the Western systems, i.e. both the European Union and NATO, is decisive, says Lehti.

He would rather choose the eastward enlargement of the EU, which should be seen above all as an extension of the peace process.

“In that case, the EU would take the risk that all aggression would be perceived as aggression against the EU,” says Lehti.

If this happens, Europe would really show strength and counter-power to unstable Russia. But does Europe have the ability to make such a unified decision? Lehti doesn’t seem to believe that either.

For the rest remains the NATO card.

NATO’s eastern expansion could also guarantee the conditions for long-term peace in Europe, says Lehti.

According to him, the NATO path for Ukraine would first require some kind of peace between Ukraine and Russia. The newspaper believes that it will only be possible when the power changes in Russia and Ukraine has achieved its goals.

This possibility must be made visible to Ukraine, Lehti says.

“One day the power will change in Russia, but I fear that that regime will become more nationalistic and even more radical user of violence. Such a regime understands hard language better than soft language, because that is its language.”