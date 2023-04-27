Ukraine should reciprocally support those countries still under Russian influence, which support the warring Ukraine, says Ryhor Nizhnikau from the Foreign Policy Institute.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi spoke on Thursday in a rare interview In Kyiv for the Nordic media.

At the event, Zelenskyi spoke, among other things, about the fact that Russia still has influence inherited from the Cold War in some countries with which it had close relations, and which is why it has partly been allowed to act in those countries as it sees fit.

According to him, it is difficult for Ukraine to make its voice heard in those countries.

Foreign policy senior researcher at the institute Ryhor Nizhnikau considers the issue raised by Zelensky to be important. First of all: Russia has a real influence in certain countries as a result of the Soviet Union, one that has been formed over time through, among other things, culture, language and bilateral relations.

“It’s like a benefit in kind for Russia.”

On the other hand, Ukraine never really supported the citizens of these countries reciprocally, says Nizhnikau.

“And those countries are exactly the ones that support Ukraine in the war of aggression started by Russia. For example, many citizens of Moldova, Belarus and Kazakhstan support and understand the situation of the Ukrainians, even though they are not allowed to openly show it. Unfortunately, Ukraine does not reciprocally support them.”

Nizhny Novgorod according to Ukraine views the aforementioned countries and their citizens in much the same way as, for example, the so-called global south.

“The situation in Ukraine is actually the same as in the entire Western narrative. No one really works with, say, Latin American or Chinese audiences,” he says.

In Nizhnikau’s opinion, Zelensky, or the Ukrainian government more broadly, would have means at their disposal that would allow them to mutually support the citizens of those countries, for example Belarus, which are on the side of Ukraine in a war of aggression.

Zelenskyi happened on wednesday phone conversation China’s leader Xi Jinping with for the first time during the ongoing war.

Zelenskyi told the Finnish media that China is needed, among other things, to create pressure To appease Russia in the area of ​​the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. In addition, Zelenskyi hoped that China would help Russia return kidnapped Ukrainian children.

According to Nizhnikau, China aims to take the same type of enterprising role as Turkey in international humanitarian affairs.

“China has certain assumptions about its own prestige. That’s why it wants to be partially involved in the peace negotiations as well.”

Nizhny Novgorod it is clear that China is on Russia’s side in the war of aggression in Ukraine.

“It means that China is really promoting Russia’s cause in this war. I believe that Ukraine understands this fact,” says Nizhnikau.

Nizhnikau thinks that Ukraine is ready for almost any possibility to create its own, working connection with China.

“According to Ukraine, China may have a fundamentally important say regarding this war. Therefore, Ukraine must have the opportunity to establish some kind of relationship of trust with China. It will not come as a surprise to Ukraine who they are negotiating with.”