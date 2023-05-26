Russian attack | Researcher: Russia has realized that it cannot achieve its goals by extortion

The “red lines” announced by Russia have flown further and further without causing the promised retaliation with nuclear weapons. The West’s greatest achievement has been overcoming the fear of Russian countermeasures, Jussi Lassila, a researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute, believes.

Russian the limit of patience has come up several times in the last year and a half – at least if the words of the country’s leading politicians and media personalities are to be believed.

Russia has told how the border that the West and Ukraine must not cross – the so-called “red line” – runs sometimes in the expansion of NATO’s infrastructure in Ukraine, sometimes in the attack on Crimea, sometimes in the delivery of heavy and long-range weapons to Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons as a countermeasure. The most memorable threat must have been from the vice president of the Security Council and the former president Dmitry Medvedev July threat of “doomsday”if Ukraine invaded Crimea or attacked the Kerch Strait bridge.

In March, the president Vladimir Putin said On the Rossija1 channel, that the West “crosses all red lines” in general by supplying weapons to Ukraine.

However, these borders have been crossed one after the other: Ukraine has carried out attacks on the one in Crimea to the infrastructure and to the Kerch Strait bridge. Ukraine has been supplied or promised to supply modern Western-style main battle tanks, F-16 fighter jets and long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

“Doomsday” has not come, but the threats continue. On Thursday, Russia and Belarus signed the document on deploying tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus.

The biggest as an achievement in the West’s attitude towards Russia’s aggressive geopolitics, senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Jussi Lassila believes that the West has succeeded in overcoming the fear of Russian countermeasures.

Jussi Lassila, senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute

“Of course, that included certain risks and uncertainty, but overcoming fear made Russia’s blackmail null and void in many respects.”

Lassila reminds that after the annexation of Crimea to Russia in 2014, there was a broad consensus in the West that weapons cannot be given to Ukraine. It was feared that it would lead to two nuclear weapon states facing each other and the situation would escalate.

“But this thinking can still be found, for example, in Germany’s attitude even after the 2022 attack,” says Lassila.

Basic idea behind the fact that the West should not give in to Russian blackmail is related to the “central and most sacred principle” of the international treaty-based system, i.e. respecting ratified borders, says Lassila.

Violating Ukraine’s territorial integrity is particularly problematic for Russia because it has itself ratified Ukraine’s borders – and still violates them.

The freed arms aid sends a signal that Russia’s actions cannot be accepted, and that it cannot achieve its goals by extortion.

“And Russia has also noticed it. Threatening with a nuclear weapon and drawing red lines has pretty much gone to the bottom as far as Russia wants it to apply to occupations.”

However, this does not mean that Russia has nothing left to play for. Lassila points out that Russia’s paradox is that even when it proves to be weak and collapses, it is too strong to collapse.

Russia also learns by doing, and it strives to find new points that it can escalate, says Lassila.

The red one however, the question of the line is put in a new light with the attacks on Belgorod in Russia from the beginning of the week, says Lassila. With the violation of Russia’s ratified borders, the country has a much more credible opportunity to present that it faces a real military threat.

Ukraine’s own justification for carrying out attacks is based on the fact that it is a defensive and not an attacking party. The White House had time too to publicly rebuke Ukraine for the attack on Russia, which Ukraine apparently supported. Based on the footage, US military vehicles, the kind that Ukraine has received as aid from the US, were used in the attack. Officially, Ukraine has denied that it was behind the attack.

As long as Ukraine’s purpose is only to drive the occupier out of the country and its attacks on Russian soil remain small-scale destructions of military infrastructure in border areas, the justification for Ukraine’s attacks will not suffer, Lassila believes.

“Attacks have been carried out across the border areas and Russia has not wanted to make a big fuss about them, there is clearly some kind of avoidance of embarrassment and humiliation mainly for the home audience”, Lassila thinks.

The researcher believes that red lines will not be crossed as long as operations are carried out in the region of eastern and southern Ukraine.

“Of course Crimea is also included in these areas, but how realistic its occupation is is another question.”

Sure There are still real red lines in Russia.

“If a massive attack was launched on recognized Russian soil, I would not cross such a red line,” says Lassila.

In that case, the red line of the United States would also be met, the researcher believes.

A Russian cartoonist declared a foreign agent Sergei Yolkin joked about the red lines announced by Russia and the United States in 2021. In the picture, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden are each carrying their own “red lines”.