Ukraine and Russia are now in a race in terms of material, time and personnel, says National Defense University specialist Pentti Forsström.

When this weekend's mock presidential election has been to Russia, we might see a new round of mobilization for the Ukrainian front in the country. This is what a specialist researcher at the National Defense University estimates Pentti Forsström.

National Defense University specialist researcher Pentti Forsström

“My expectations are that after the elections, Russia will begin to recruit personnel more aggressively,” says Forsström.

“The aim is to increase the number of men in some way. I expect an effort to turn the situation around even before the summer or at the beginning of the summer, when the conditions are more favorable.”

There are certainly similar efforts in Ukraine as well, says Forsström. The implementation of the business launch has been a heated topic in Ukraine for a long time.

“There is perhaps a certain kind of race going on here, both in terms of material, time and personnel on both sides. Time will tell what it will lead to.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi assured on Monday in French on the BFM TV channel, that the Russian advance in Ukraine has been halted and that the situation for the Ukrainian forces is much better than it was in the last three months.

On Wednesday, the commander of the armed forces Oleksandr Syrskyi on the other hand described the frontline situation in the east as difficult. Syrskyi said that he visited two brigades in the Donetsk region, where, according to him, there is a threat of Russian units advancing deep into the Ukrainian battle formations. On the other hand, according to Syrskyi, Russia's activities elsewhere than on the eastern front have decreased significantly.

Forsström does not see a contradiction in Zelensky's and Kyrsky's comments, even though it might seem so at first glance: the situation is difficult, but Ukraine is not broken, and there have been no big changes in the frontline situation, he says.

“The president talks about quite large patterns and entities, while the commander of the armed forces is involved in the situation in a little more detail,” Forsström estimates.

“I think both of them are right in the sense that after the seizure of the city of Avdijivka, Russia has attacked all the time, but has not been able to make any significant progress, and Ukraine still has the ability to defend itself.”

Russian troops took over the mostly symbolically significant town of Avdijivka in February after long and heavy fighting. Since then, Russia has claimed that it also occupied several smaller settlements west of Avdijivka.

American magazine The New York Times reported at the beginning of March that based on satellite images of the Ukrainian defense lines west of Avdijivka, they were surprisingly weak. Ukraine is also known to have a shortage of both manpower and weapons, especially ammunition. On the other hand, Russia's war of consumption also consumes Russia's resources, Forsström points out.

“If the loss figures in terms of personnel are even roughly correct, it does explain the fact that progress has been quite slow.”

Russia has seen several drone attacks since last weekend, including in the Belgorod and Kursk regions near the Ukrainian border and in the Ryazan region southeast of Moscow. On Tuesday, drone strikes set fire to two fuel depots, and on Wednesday, an oil refinery.

Direct strikes deep into Russia are not necessarily visible immediately in today's frontline situation, but Ukraine aims to influence them in the longer term, especially on Russia's oil revenues, says Forsström.