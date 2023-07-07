Russian attack | Researcher: Biden made a difficult decision by promising Ukraine grape leases

The destructive power of cluster munitions is great, and they can still be dangerous for civilians decades after the war. “However, it is Ukraine’s own decision to use these munitions on its own soil,” researcher Ilmari Käihkö says.

of the United States president Joe Biden has approved the delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine, the US media reported, for example The Washington Post (WP) and CNN on Friday.

It is a brutal weapon that is effective in combat, but can be dangerous to civilians even decades after the war.

It is believed that the background of Biden’s decision is both Ukraine’s slow-started counterattack and the ammunition shortage plaguing Western countries.

Grape shotS explodes in the air above the target, releasing tens or even hundreds of daughter shells at the same time. They are about the size of a hand grenade or soda can.

The affected area of ​​daughter debris can be several hectares.

Cluster munitions are banned in over a hundred countries. The reason for this is the indiscriminate nature of the weapon.

Daughter munitions spread over a wide area, making it more difficult to direct them only at military targets.

Some of the daughter shells do not explode when fired, so they can remain in the terrain and be dangerous for civilians for a long time.

The military divides cluster weapons roughly into three parts: cluster bombs dropped from aircraft, cargo munitions used by artillery, and cargo rockets fired by rocket launchers. However, their operating principle is practically the same.

Finland has not signed an agreement banning grape leases. However, Finland has practically decided not to acquire them anymore due to their opposition. It is not known how many cluster munitions the Finnish Defense Forces already have.

Ukraine and Russia have not signed the agreement either.

Grape weapons in terms of the justification for use, what is important is how many of the daughter shells remain unexploded when fired.

According to WP, the US would be giving Ukraine mainly M864 cluster munitions. They can be fired from howitzers, which the United States and other Western countries have already given to Ukraine.

According to an estimate by the US Department of Defense 20 years ago, six percent of these munitions remain unexploded.

However, according to newer estimates, the failure rate would be at most 2.35, the Pentagon said.

However, experts who call for restrictions on the use of cluster munitions have doubted the veracity of the new estimates.

According to WP, the ammunition delivered to Ukraine would be carefully selected.

Foreign policy of the institute’s visiting researcher Antti Pihlajamaan according to the M864 payload, the daughter shells are capable of both armor penetration and fragmentation. They are therefore intended against vehicles and persons.

Pihlajamaa prefers to use the term load projectile for cluster projectiles.

What makes loaded ammunition effective is that it is possible to shoot over a wide area with one single ammunition, says Pihlajamaa.

Conventional ammunition would have to be fired several times in order to achieve the same destructive power.

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Would be Reznikov said in an interview with WP that Ukraine’s wish is to have cluster munitions available.

According to him, with the effectiveness of cluster munitions, Ukraine will be able to succeed better on the battlefields.

“The Russians use them against us, so in self-defense we have every right to use the same ammunition,” Reznikov said, according to WP.

President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky adviser Myhailo Podoljak told the Reuters news agency on Friday that Ukraine will accept the cluster munitions with satisfaction. According to him, cluster munitions would be important for Ukraine because they would have an “unusual psychological effect” on Russian troops.

Rowan land according to the truck projectile can serve Ukraine in a counterattack, when the troops have to pass through areas heavily mined by the Russians.

By using truck munitions, it is possible to disturb the Russians who are on the defensive, says Pihlajamaa.

However, he does not believe that any single weapon will have a decisive effect on the Ukrainian counterattack.

“Truck ammunition is one additional tool in the Ukrainians’ kit, and they will certainly make it easier for them,” says Pihlajamaa.

Human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) reports in May that Russia has carried out hundreds of cluster bomb attacks since the start of the war of aggression. Hundreds of civilians have been killed and injured in these attacks.

On Thursday, the organization said Ukraine also carried out several cluster bomb attacks during the war.

According to the report, cluster bombs fired by Ukraine killed eight and wounded 15 civilians near the city of Izjum in eastern Ukraine. The attacks were carried out between March and September last year, when the area was occupied by the Russians.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine replied to HRW that no cluster munitions were used in the Izjum area.

As one the reason for Biden’s possible decision to give Ukraine cluster munitions has been considered to be that Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine has depleted the ammunition stocks of Western countries.

Aleksanteri Institute Visiting researcher Ilmari Käihkö consider it as one interpretation.

He reminds that there is no public information on how much ammunition any country has in its warehouses.

According to Käihkö, the reason behind the decision may be military and political pressure to give Ukraine something new.

“The counterattack has not progressed as expected, and now we want to find new ways.”

Käihkö does not believe that the decision has been easy for the Biden administration.

“Russia has been accused of a war crime when it has used cluster munitions. Now the United States is giving similar ammunition to the Ukrainians.”

“However, it is Ukraine’s own decision to use these munitions on its own soil,” says Käihkö.

According to him, the non-explosive percentage of the ammunition used by the Russians is allegedly higher than those given to Ukraine.

Russian the war of aggression has been extremely brutal, and Russia has constantly violated the rules of war.

Käihkö states that, unfortunately, it often happens in wars that the parties become like each other.

“If one side blatantly violates the norms, why would the other continue to fight according to the rules. Especially as the war drags on, there can be frustration. It can lead to actions that were previously not wanted for one reason or another.”