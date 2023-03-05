Russian attack | Researcher: Bahmut is a kind of totem, but Ukraine should not suffer heavy losses because of it

Ilmari Käihkö, docent of military sciences, estimates that the pressure to advance in Ukraine is significantly greater than in Russia.

of military science docent, Visiting researcher at the Aleksanteri Institute of the University of Helsinki Ilmari Käihkö considers the meaning of the eastern Bahmut to be largely symbolic.

Both Ukraine and Russia have signaled that they want to hold on to Bahmut, and the fighting around the city has been consuming both sides for months.

Spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi said on Saturday that the situation in Bahmut is “difficult, but under control”. According to Cherevatyi, Bahmut is “the enemy’s primary target of attack”, reports news agency AFP.

“At Bahmut has a symbolic and political meaning. It has been talked about as a kind of totem,” says Käihkö.

According to Käihkö, the battles in Bahmut have consumed especially Russia’s resources, which in turn has forced Ukraine to invest in its own warfare in the region.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has compared Bahmut to a fortress that will never fall.

“If Ukraine loses it now, then it will collapse. It would mean a political defeat for Ukraine. On the other hand, Russia hasn’t really accomplished anything concrete in Ukraine since last July, so the takeover of Bahmut would be such a concrete victory for Russia.”

If Russia would take over Bahmut, it could contribute to the Russians’ front even more widely, Käihkö estimates.

“For Russia, it would be a step forward in the sense that they have the goal of taking over the entire Donetsk region.”

Docent of Military Sciences Ilmari Käihkö.

Käihkö estimates that Ukraine’s next defense lines are already ready if it has to give up Bahmut.

Käihkö considers the possibility that Ukraine has coldly calculated that it will wear down Russian troops on the Bahmut front.

“Russia already ran out of guns last summer, and since then it has had no more resources to continue its attacks. The war of aggression stopped then,” he says.

Ukraine said on Thursday that he had sent more troops to Bahmut. No reason was given. Zelensky’s assistant Alexander Rodnianski however, said that Ukraine is not going to “sacrifice all its lives in vain” and that retreat is one option.

Read more: Ukraine sent additional troops to “Bahmut’s meat grinder”

Even a lunatic does not consider it reasonable that Ukraine would suffer huge losses because of Bahmut, especially if it is planning to go on the expected major offensive.

“If there are no resources, i.e. ammunition and troops, Ukraine will probably not be able to achieve great things. It is certainly possible that Ukraine has saved its best troops and forces to attack.”

On the other hand, according to Käihkö, the option that makes the most sense militarily is not necessarily the most sensible politically.

to Russia a symbolically important stage was the anniversary of the war of aggression, February 24. The big Russian attack on the anniversary was expected, but it was not seen. Käihkö believes that after the anniversary, the significance of the victories will be less for Russia than before.

“The anniversary came and went. Russia doesn’t really have any concrete evidence to show. [Venäjän presidentti Vladimir] Putin said that Russia is advancing step by step. You could ask where those steps are,” says Käihkö.

Bahmut would be like that.

“The Russian propaganda apparatus and especially [Wagner-johtaja Jevgeni] Prigozhin would of course make the most of it.”

The, where the battles will go after Bahmut is impossible to predict. Käihkö considers it a reasonable option for Ukraine to move south, towards the Zaporizhia region.

If Russia sticks to its goal of taking over the Donetsk region, it should continue fighting in eastern Ukraine, according to Käihkö.

According to him, Zelenskyi must provide evidence to the entire international community that has supported Ukraine during the war.

“The pressure to move forward is much stronger for Ukraine than for Russia. Putin is apparently able to refer to vague step-by-step promises in his speeches, but Zelenskyi may not be able to do the same.”