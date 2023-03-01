Russian attack | Report: Russia has struck civilian targets with weapons that had western components

According to the report, all of the suspected war crimes examined in it have used weapons with parts made in Western countries.

Western ones parts of the companies have been used in war crimes allegedly committed by Russian forces in Ukraine. This is what the international human rights organization IPHR and the independent anti-corruption commission NAKO say in the report.

The report examined several war crimes suspected of being committed by Russian forces in Ukraine. According to the report, in all the suspected war crimes examined in it, weapons were used that had parts made in Western countries, interprets the person who reported on the matter Kyiv Independent. The report has examined attacks on civilians in particular.

According to the report, trading data shows that Russia still imports parts manufactured by several different companies either through companies or through Hong Kong and Turkey. Millions of dollars worth of parts are being imported, according to the report. The companies Harting, Trimble and TE Connectivity were named in the report.

Two of the aforementioned companies, according to the report, produces so-called dual-use parts that Russia is looking for to manufacture and repair its military equipment. One of the companies produces parts specifically intended for military use, which the Russian armed forces need for navigation and targeting.

According to the report, Western technology companies have continued to export so-called dual-use components and components specifically designed for military use to Russia at least until November of last year.

According to the EU definition, a dual-use component means goods, software and technology that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

The report according to the report, four key Russian weapons and weapons systems that have been used to commit suspected war crimes depend to varying degrees on Western technology.

Russia’s Kalibr cruise missile allegedly contains parts manufactured at nine US companies, one Swiss and one Taiwanese company.

The report according to the report, western parts have also been used in the Iskander missile system, Kh-101 missiles and the Tornado rocket launch system.

According to the report, the current regulation, which aims to reduce Russia’s possibility of acquiring Western dual-use technology, is not sufficient and the implementation of the regulation is not sufficient.

According to the report, this is evidenced by the fact that components manufactured by Western companies still end up in Russia.