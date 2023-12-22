Friday, December 22, 2023
Russian attack | Relations between Poland and Ukraine flared up in the fall, now Poland's new leadership assures its support

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
The new Polish government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk has promised to double the aid granted to Ukraine.

Polish the new foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski has assured that his country supports Ukraine. He met his Ukrainian official brother Dmytro Kuleban on Friday in Kyiv.

“It is completely unacceptable that a country attacks its neighbor, bombards cities, destroys entire provinces, expels children… in this endless battle,” Sikorski said.

Prime minister Donald Hardly the new Polish government led by He has also promised to solve the blockade organized by Polish transport companies on the Ukrainian border. The companies demand the restoration of entry restrictions for their Ukrainian competitors when they arrive in the EU.

Kuleba told Sikorski that he hoped that the blockade of Polish transport companies at the border of the countries would end soon.

