Russian attack | Putin’s June TV broadcast is canceled again – ISW: the cancellation indicates a weakening of the president’s position

According to ISW, the transfer or cancellation of Putin’s TV show is yet another sign of the president’s weakening status.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin annual Straight line – program will be canceled from this summer, says the American think tank Institute for the Study of War i.e. ISW based on the news of the Russian newspaper Kommersant.

Straight line is a TV show where citizens ask the Russian president questions about topics that concern them. It has been broadcast every year in June – except last summer the program was canceled, presumably due to Russia’s poor military success. Last year, Putin’s traditional year-end press conference was also canceled in Russia.

ISW had previously estimated that Putin should Straight line -program this summer, after Russia captured the city of Bahmut, for which it had fought bloodily in a monthly trade. However, the fact that the program is skipped, according to the think tank, indicates the Kremlin’s dissatisfaction with the war situation. In the Russian leadership, Bahmut is not considered a sufficient victory, even in the propaganda sense.

Kommersant by Straight line is going to be moved to a later date, possibly November or December. In any case, Putin plans to organize it before next year’s Russian presidential elections in November, the newspaper says.

According to ISW A straight line the transfer or cancellation is yet another sign of the weakening of Putin’s position: that the president is no longer considered as strong and a leader who holds all the strings in his hands as before in Russia.