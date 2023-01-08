Russian attack | Putin’s “Christmas peace” ended, the Kremlin declared its victory

The fighting continued almost as usual throughout the 36-hour “ceasefire”.

Russian presidential Vladimir Putin the defined 36-hour ceasefire ended at 23:00 Finnish and Ukrainian time. However, it didn’t really matter, because the cease-fire declaration was one-sided.

Ukraine could not consider itself to accept a ceasefire as long as Russia has troops on Ukrainian soil. It also suspected that Russia was trying to seize the opportunity to mass its forces and stop the Ukrainian advance.

So the fighting continued in the same way as before through the Christmas holiday, news agencies reported. Saturday was Christmas Day for Orthodox Christians, i.e. the largest religious group in Ukraine and Russia.

For example on one of the fiercest fronts on the outskirts of the city of Bahmut, journalists from the AFP news agency heard heavy artillery fire throughout Saturday morning.

“They shot us a lot [perjantaina]. It was more or less quiet at night, but that’s usually how it is: one day there’s shooting, the next it’s calmer”, humanitarian aid worker Vasyl Liesin said on Saturday in Bahmut to the news agency Reuters.

Liesin helps maintain relief centers that provide residents with electricity, heat, water, internet and mobile phone connections, and medicine for free.

“When [perjantaina] we visited one center for 15-20 minutes, a rocket hit us. It destroyed the volunteers’ vehicle, killed one person and wounded four others,” Liesin told Reuters.

“A volunteer from Bahmut lost a limb.”

Russian the Ministry of Defense claimed that Russian forces respected the ceasefire but had to repel attacks by Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine.

In any case, the Kremlin assured that now the attack will continue.

“The goals set by the president for the special operation will be met,” Putin’s deputy chief of staff Sergey Kiriyenko said according to news agency Tassi.

“Victory is certain.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi said in his evening speech on Saturday, according to AFP, that on the holy day of the Orthodox “the world got to see again how false all the talk of Moscow at any level is”.

“They said something about a supposed ceasefire… but the truth is that Russian shells hit Bahmut and other Ukrainian targets again.”

In practice, a resident of Bahmut told Reuters the same thing Come on75, who carried shopping bags on the street and did not want to give his last name.

“It’s clear to me that they’re going to top us.”