Russian attack | Putin’s cease-fire hardly heralds the end of the war, according to an expert

According to the director of the Aleksanteri Institute, the ceasefire can be considered mainly as political propaganda, and it does not necessarily portend anything about the continuation of the war.

Russian presidential Vladimir Putin The cease-fire imposed on Ukraine can be seen above all as a political message to the international public and Russians who celebrate Orthodox Christmas. This is the opinion of the director of the Aleksanteri Institute Markku Kangaspuro.

The Kremlin according to the release Putin orders a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine, starting Friday, January 6 at 12 noon Moscow time.

Russia also called on Ukraine to impose a ceasefire, but the assistant to the Ukrainian president Myhailo Podoljak held the announcement of Russia as propaganda and as hypocrisy.

According to the Kremlin, the reason behind the cease-fire is Orthodox Christmas. In Russia, Christmas is celebrated on January 7, and the Orthodox Christmas celebration period ends on January 14.

As a surprise there will be no ceasefire, says Kangaspuro.

“For a while in the West, it was expected that some kind of ceasefire would be declared for the Christmas holidays or the New Year. Now it came at a time according to their calendar and culture.”

However, the message of the ceasefire is mainly aimed at the Russian domestic audience. Criticism of the war has grown in the country, and according to opinion polls, the majority of Russian respondents hope for a diplomatic solution to the war through negotiations.

The ceasefire is a political ploy by the Kremlin, which aims to calm the nation.

“Putin has tried along the way to convince that Russia and he have the will to resolve the conflict, but that Ukraine is an obstacle to a peace agreement and negotiations. This message with it [tulitauolla] probably want to strengthen”, says Kangaspuro.

“For Ukrainians, it’s hard to imagine that this has any real meaning.”

For now it is difficult to say what the ceasefire means in practice or whether it will hold.

For Russia, sticking to the ceasefire could mean not sending missiles and drones into Ukraine for two days, thereby taking a break from destroying the country’s infrastructure.

“What happens on the front line on both sides is a matter of its own. Whether the fighting actually subsides depends on how well this announcement reaches all the troops and how Ukraine decides to act,” says Kangaspuro.

Many the leaders of western countries have been talking about the possibility of a negotiated solution to the war in recent weeks. For example, the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been offered by the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelenskyi help to achieve peace.

In that sense, in Kangaspuro’s opinion, even the cease-fire that Putin has now declared cannot be regarded as just an isolated phenomenon.

“When the front lines don’t seem to move very much in one direction or the other, and the war is getting more expensive every day, it is logical that the question of when to start negotiating will inevitably come up. It is impossible to say whether it is the moment now.”

However, in Kangaspuro’s opinion, there is no guarantee or reason to trust that the cease-fire that Putin has now announced will portend nothing in terms of the continuation of the war or its end.

“You can’t give too much importance to this. It must also be noted that the views of Ukraine and Russia on the conditions under which peace negotiations could begin are very far from each other.”

Fabric creek also considers it possible that Russia would prepare for a larger attack on Ukraine during the ceasefire. One option is for the war to continue unchanged after the ceasefire.

“It is entirely possible that we are preparing for something here. Russia can make accusations about the ceasefire and, for example, future missile strikes can be justified in the future, for example, by the fact that Ukraine did not respond positively to the ceasefire,” says Kangaspuro.

“It will be interesting to see how the process continues, but for now the ceasefire can be regarded as Russian political propaganda.”

