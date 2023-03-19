Russian attack | Putin visited Mariupol, which became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance and was bombed into ruins by Russia last year

News of Putin’s visit came just two days after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin on Friday.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has visited Russian-occupied Mariupol, Russian news agencies reported Tass and Ria Novosti on Sunday.

According to the court, the reason for the arrest warrants is Putin’s responsibility “in relation to the situation in Ukraine”. The ICC cites the illegal transfer of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia as meeting the definition of a war crime.

Putin’s visit to Mariupol is covered by several international news media, including an American news channel CNNa US magazine The New York Times and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC. A video of Putin’s visit was also published. However, it has not been possible to verify the visit or its exact time from independent sources.

Putin has not previously visited the Donbas region, which Russia has annexed in violation of international law.

Mariupol was a symbol of Ukrainian resistance for a long time, when the city was fiercely defended last spring. For weeks, Ukraine’s last bastion in the city was the Azovstal steel plant.

Mariupol, which became one of Russia’s most important targets from the first day of the attack, lasted until the final falling more than 80 days.

Putin’s reportedly flew to Mariupol by helicopter. He is said to have traveled around the city by car and talked to residents. He is also alleged to have visited the residents’ homes upon invitation.

In addition, he is said to have visited the concert hall where, according to the BBC, the trials of the defenders of the Azovstal steel plant were held.

Putin is also said to have spoken with the local authorities of the occupation regime about the reconstruction of the city.

The city suffered enormous destruction during Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. In less than three months, it was bombed into ruins.

The war in the first months, the world was shocked by many news from Mariupol.

At the beginning of last March, water, electricity and heat were cut off in the city. Although Russia had claimed that it was only targeting military targets, it bombed, among other things, a maternity hospital and a theater in Mariupol, which read “children” in big letters in front of it.

There are only estimates of the number of dead in Mariupol. The BBC reports that according to the Ukrainian authorities, more than 20,000 people died in Mariupol.

According to a UN estimate, 90 percent of the buildings in the city were damaged in the fighting, and about 350,000 people fled the city.

With just under 500,000 inhabitants, Mariupol was the country’s tenth largest city in terms of population before the Russian invasion began.

On Saturday, Putin also visited the Crimean peninsula, when nine years have passed since the annexation of Crimea to Russia.