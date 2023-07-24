Russian attack | Putin: Russia plans to replace Ukraine’s grain shipments to Africa with its own shipments

Ukrainian grain has been especially important for countries suffering from severe food shortages.

Russia plans to replace Ukraine’s previous grain shipments to Africa with its own transports. The President of Russia will talk about it Vladimir Putin Published by the Kremlin on the night between Monday and Sunday in the statement.

“Russia will vigorously continue its efforts to deliver grain, food, fertilizers and other goods to Africa,” Putin said in a statement.

“I want to assure you that our country is able to replace Ukrainian grain both commercially and free of charge,” the statement read.

The African Union has expressed its “regret” over Russia’s decision to withdraw from the grain agreement.

Ukrainian grain has been particularly important for countries suffering from severe food shortages, such as Afghanistan, Sudan and Yemen.

Russia refused a week ago to extend the Black Sea grain agreement. The agreement made it possible to export grain from Ukraine by sea, even though Russia, which invaded the country, has otherwise closed Ukraine’s sea connections.

The grain agreement, which was agreed for the first time in July of last year, had time to be valid for almost a year.

Since then, Russia has said it regards ships traveling to Ukrainian ports as potential military targets. Russia has also repeatedly carried out attacks on, for example, the port city of Odessa and its grain warehouses.

Ukraine has asked other countries for help to continue exports.

With the agreement, Ukraine could export about 33 million tons of grain and other foodstuffs from its ports to the world market.

According to the UN, the agreement had benefited people all over the world by helping to calm markets and limit the rise in food prices.