Russian attack | Putin: Russia could respond to an attack by any country if it is backed by a nuclear-armed state

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering changes to Russia’s nuclear weapons doctrine. The changes would enable the use of nuclear weapons also in connection with a conventional attack, if another nuclear-weapon state supports the aggressor Russia could also use nuclear weapons if the attack targets Belarus. The changes reported by Putin applied to, for example, Ukraine, which is supported by the United States, as well as several other nuclear-armed states.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin said that Russia is considering changes to its nuclear weapons use doctrine. The planned changes would allow Russia to use nuclear weapons in response to an attack by any state, as long as the attacking state is supported by another nuclear-armed state.

Putin said this when he opened the meeting of the Russian Security Council on Wednesday in Moscow. At the meeting, he opened the core points of the change proposal.

“In the proposal it is proposed that any attack against Russia involving, or supported by, a nuclear-armed state would be interpreted as an attack by a nuclear-armed state, even if it was carried out by a non-nuclear-armed state,” Putin said at the meeting.

The president said that Russia would consider the use of nuclear weapons if it received an indication of the start of a major airstrike, missile or airstrike. Russia would be ready to use nuclear weapons even if the attack was directed at its close ally Belarus.

“I mean strategic and tactical air force aircraft, cruise missiles, drones, as well as supersonic and other aircraft,” Putin specified.

According to him, the changes also apply in a situation where a state “threatens the sovereignty of Russia with the use of conventional weapons”.

According to Putin, the changes and refinements to the nuclear weapons doctrine are proportionate to the military threats that Russia is currently facing.

Proposed the changes to Russia’s principles of using nuclear weapons will have a valid effect on Ukraine and its attacks on Russia. Ukraine is a nuclear-weapon-free state that receives support from the United States and other nuclear-weapon states.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has repeatedly asked Western countries to free up the use of long-range weaponry so that Ukraine could strike Russia with Western weapons.

Ukraine is dependent on Western countries for the use of long-range weapons donated to it. The Washington Post newspaper reported on Tuesdaythat the Western countries are actively involved in choosing the colors of the weapons. In some cases, Western countries have refused to give Ukraine the coordinates of targets for aiming weapons.

Ukraine is also actively attacking Russia with self-made drones. Last week In Russia, three large ammunition depots exploded as a result of the drone attacks in Ukraine, but a large part of the attacks have been directed at the Russian energy and oil industry.

Zelenskyi’s chief of staff Andri Jermak comment late Wednesday Putin’s statements on the Telegram messaging service.

“Apart from blackmail with nuclear weapons, Russia has no abilities or tools to intimidate the world. That tool doesn’t work”.

President Zelenskyi is currently in the United States to introduce the president For Joe Biden his so-called “profit plan”. It also includes the lifting of restrictions on the use of Western weapons.

Putin has used nuclear weapons as a means of pressure before. At the beginning of the war, Russia put its nuclear forces on “special combat readiness”. In May of this year, Russia again organized an exercise of tactical nuclear weapons forces near the Ukrainian border.