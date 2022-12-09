Russian attack | Putin on the end of the war: In the end, we have to reach an agreement

Putin also said that he was disappointed with the actions of France and Germany regarding the Minsk agreement.

Russian president Vladimir Putin told a press conference on Friday that Russia had to conclude various agreements regarding Ukraine. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

At the same time, however, Putin said that he felt betrayed by the actions of Germany and France in connection with the Minsk agreement. Germany and France brokered the agreement, but in Putin’s opinion, they have since betrayed Russia and are blaming weapons on Ukraine.

“Confidence, of course, is almost at zero…but in the end, when it all ends, an understanding has to be reached. I have said many times that we are ready for these deals and we are open [niille]”, Putin said at a news conference in Kyrgyzstan.

in Russia according to Putin, there is no need for a new deployment, because with the deployment previously made, Russia has 150,000 soldiers who have not yet been sent to the front.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, more than 300,000 people were called up for military service in the autumn campaign. According to Putin, about half of these have been sent to Ukraine.

Putin admitted that there had been equipment problems for some of the soldiers recruited as a result of the movement, but that they are now easing.