Ryhor Nizhnikau, the leading researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute, says that threats are more useful for Russia than direct action against Western countries.

20:19 | Updated 21:02

“Vladimir Putin drew his red line”, was the title of the Russian newspaper Kommersant that it published late on Thursday evening of the article.

Russian President Putin was asked on Thursday evening what he thinks about the fact that, according to media reports, the United States and Britain are close to giving Ukraine permission to use long-range weapons against military targets in Russia.