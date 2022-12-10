Russian attack | Putin claimed that Russia was ready for negotiations, but there is no point in believing the talk, says the researcher

Vladimir Putin is aiming to freeze the situation in Ukraine so that it can launch a new attack later, says Arkady Moshes, Program Director of the Institute for Foreign Policy.

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Friday again raised the issue of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. According to Putin, Russia is ready for agreements.

“At the end of the day, when it’s all over, there’s a consensus to be reached. I have said many times that we are ready for these deals and we are open [niille]”, Putin said at a press conference in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek.

Although representatives of the Kremlin have made similar comments several times recently, Putin’s statement became an international news topic. Among others, the British newspaper The Guardian and the news agency Reuters wrote about it.

At the title level The comment from Putin’s mouth about the negotiations leading to peace may sound promising, but in reality the statement is just one more chapter in Russia’s continuous propaganda.

Experts have deemed it highly unlikely that, in the current state of war, any kind of negotiations between Ukraine or Russia would even take place – let alone that they would reach a mutually satisfactory outcome that could lead to a ceasefire or peace.

In his statement on Friday, Putin’s central message seemed to be, rather than paint a picture of possible negotiations, that he wanted to emphasize Russia’s disappointment in meeting the terms of the Minsk agreement.

In the year 2015 Ukraine reluctantly bowed to the Minsk II agreement, which was unfavorable to it, which sought to establish a ceasefire in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Russian-backed separatists had started fighting in the regions in the spring of 2014, and the Minsk ceasefire agreement reached in the fall had not led to an end to the fighting.

The new agreement hammered out under the leadership of Germany and France required a ceasefire in “certain areas” in Donetsk and Luhansk. From Ukraine’s point of view, Russia immediately violated the agreement because the separatists continued to occupy Debaltseve, a road and rail transport hub. The fighting calmed down only when Ukraine withdrew from Debaltseve.

In Russia’s opinion, Ukraine has never fulfilled the condition written in Minsk II to reform the Ukrainian constitution. According to Russia’s view, the “decentralization” mentioned in the agreement requires a federal state, in which the separatist regions would have veto rights even over NATO membership.

This week, the Minsk agreement has been in the public eye again, because the former German chancellor Angela Merkel gave an interview for the German Zeit magazinein which he said that the Minsk agreement was only “an effort to give Ukraine time”.

Putin also referred to this in his speech on Friday.

“It has turned out that no one originally intended to fulfill the terms of the Minsk agreement. The goal was just to fill Ukraine with weapons and prepare it for an attack,” Putin claimed.

According to Putin, it is difficult for Russia to trust future negotiations as well, because the previous conditions have not been met either.

Putin’s Friday’s speech has nothing new in terms of content, says the Program Director of the Foreign Policy Institute Arkady Moshes.

According to Moshes, Russia has no desire to negotiate peace, but only to freeze the situation in its current state, so that it can start yet another attack at a time it deems appropriate.

“In Russia’s opinion, Ukraine should accept ending the war in the current situation and let Russia stay in the territories it occupies. It is completely impossible for Ukraine to accept it, so no negotiations can be held,” says Moshes.

“Everyone seems to understand Russia’s strategy now – except [Ranskan presidentti] Emmanuel Macron.”

Moshes brings up a comment Macron made in the United States a week ago. Macron caused international confusion by speaking out on security guarantees given to Russia.

“Macron’s comment is completely incomprehensible. We also have to take into account the option that Russia has been encouraged by such signals and thought that European leaders would be ready to pressure Ukraine to accept some kind of agreement,” says Moshes.

According to him, the possibility that some kind of discussions are held behind closed doors about whether Ukraine should be tried to be persuaded to enter into negotiations with Russia cannot be completely ruled out. Implemented this week prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States is proof that the negotiation connection with Russia has not been cut off completely, says Moshes.

“If there are any such discussions, it only shows a lack of foreign policy vision. Ukraine will not surrender. They will continue to fight even if the arms aid to them is stopped. If Europe decides to abandon Ukraine, the world will see the bloody death of Ukraine. I don’t think even Macron can accept this.”

Russian the hope at the moment is that Europe will tire of the war in Ukraine as the energy and economic crises worsen, says Moshes. Then the situation could be frozen and Russia would try to win the war later in the future.

Since Ukraine has succeeded in its counterattacks effectively in recent months, and Russia has practically achieved nothing worth mentioning in the fighting since the summer, Ukraine is currently not ready to accept any other option than a return to the 1991 borders.

“The only exception could be to accept some kind of transition period in the Donbas region, because its reconstruction will take a long time.”

Returning to the 1991 borders would also mean returning the Crimean peninsula to Ukraine, which, according to Moshes, the Russians would not accept. Thus, the situation is at an impasse.

After the full-scale attack launched by Russia in February, Ukraine and Russia held some degree of negotiations in the spring, when Ukraine publicly brought forward a proposal for a 15-year “consultation period” to be agreed on for Crimea.

According to Moshes, remembering the spring proposals is pointless, because the situation has completely changed in the battles. Ukraine is now in a much stronger position.

“It’s the same as comparing to what conditions Stalin would have agreed in Moscow in 1941 and how the situation changed a couple of years later.”

Together Putin was probably honest in his speech on Friday, says Moshes.

“Putin probably genuinely believed until 2020 that European countries would pressure Ukraine to agree to the terms of the Minsk II agreement and to accept the regional successes of that time.”

According to Moshes, Russia was rewarded for the war it started in the Minsk II agreement. Politicians who maintained close economic relations with Russia did not have the courage to intervene in the situation, and Europe hoped to maintain peace at any cost.

Since close contacts with Russia continued after the war in eastern Ukraine, including the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Putin could expect that Russia would get the West to pressure Ukraine into the required constitutional changes. However, this never happened.

“In December 2019, Putin, Merkel, Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyi met in Paris. Probably after that meeting, Putin realized that it would not get through with its demands. The Europeans were satisfied with the status quo and were not willing to pressure Ukraine on the issue.”