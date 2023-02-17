Russian attack | Putin and Lukashenko met in Moscow under the banner of “coalition development”.

The presidents of Russia and Belarus met in Moscow on Friday. The meeting was surrounded by speculation about whether Putin would try to get Lukashenka to support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine more actively.

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko has met the president of Russia on Friday Vladimir Putin in his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. The meeting was surrounded by speculation about whether Putin would pressure his counterpart to give more and more support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Kremlin’s press release, the meeting’s agenda included at least “the development of the strategic partnership and alliance between the countries”, Tass tells.

The meeting between Putin and Lukashenka coincided with the gathering of dozens of Ukrainian supporters in Munich to the security conference to discuss support for Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that he considered the possibility that Belarus would join the Russian attack to be low, the news agency Reuters reports.

Zelenskyi participated in the Munich Security Conference via video link. He warned that joining the attack would be a big mistake for Belarus.

Before his trip, Lukashenko told reporters in Minsk that he was ready to go to war alongside Russia – but only in self-defense “if someone, even one soldier, would enter our soil armed and to kill my people”, says The New York Times.

Lukashenko, who suppressed protests against his election victory with Putin’s support in 2020, is dependent on Russian support. When the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, Lukashenka allowed Russia to invade from the northern part of Belarus. Russia has also trained its troops in Belarus.

Ukrainian officials and military analysts have allayed fears of another attack from the north, saying Belarusian ground forces do not pose an immediate threat to Ukraine, based on satellite intelligence.

Putin and Lukashenko met last time at the end of December in St. Petersburg, where an informal meeting of the Ivy countries, i.e. the community of former Soviet republics, was organized. Friday’s meeting was their first this year.