Speculations about the start of a counterattack against Ukraine intensified in Russia.

Russian director of the mercenary company Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin barks on his Telegram channel The leadership of the Russian armed forces as traitors and predicts that the expected counterattack by Ukraine will begin after May 2nd, i.e. next Tuesday, when the rains in eastern and southern Ukraine end.

The weather forecasts promise that it will rain in Donbass on Wednesday and in the Zaporizhia region a day earlier. At the same time, daytime temperatures rise to twenty degrees.

“On the second day of May, the last rain showers should come”, Prigozhin predicts in his voice message when answering a question from the Argumenty Nedeli magazine about the situation at the front and the counterattack in Ukraine. According to him, the winds will dry the soil in eastern Ukraine next week, and after that the Ukrainian troops will be ready to move.

“Are they waiting until the 8th or 9th of May to ruin the holiday?” Prigozhin asks, referring to the upcoming great celebration of today’s Russia, i.e. Victory Day.

“Maybe so or maybe not. Only here in Russia, we tend to do everything on special days. The armed forces of Ukraine are ready for a full attack and to hack our sites, because no one protects our sites.”

of the Wagner manager According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the claim of securing the sites of mercenaries fighting in Bahmut is “a complete lie”.

Next, he repeats his previous claim, according to which the “criminal commanders” of the Russian armed forces do not give enough ammunition to the mercenaries or to the regular soldiers of the armed forces.

In addition, Wagner’s “human resources” are depleted due to losses and resignations from soldiers.

“Commanders, once again: a crime against the Russian Federation is underway!” Prigozhin shouts at the end of his voice message. “We have a week, two or three before the last cartridge is in the magazine.”

President Vladimir Putin is the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces, the commander is a general Valery Gerasimov.

Russian During the war of aggression, the authorities have handed out harsh sentences for “insulting the honor of the armed forces”.

The most famous case is a single father from the Tula region Alexei Moskalyov, who received a two-year prison sentence in March for an anti-war drawing made by his daughter at school. Different rules seem to apply to Prigozhin, at least for the time being.

However, after his accusations, Prigozhin assured that the Wagner soldiers would continue to fight to the last. On Friday, he assured that Wagner’s forces have “virtually surrounded” the city of Bahmut, which has been the target of long battles, reports the news agency Reuters.

Public speculation about a Ukrainian counterattack gained momentum in Russia last Monday, when an American newspaper The New York Times published an extensive article on the possible launch of a counteroffensive in May.

A former businessman who leads the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic established by Russia Denis Pushil doubted in an interview on Thursday that the Ukrainian counterattack will be postponed. Pušilin has been in office since December 2018, acting as the acting head of the “People’s Republic” after Russia annexed the Donetsk region last September.

“As for the beginning of May, I have certain doubts about that,” Pušilin said Flight news website by.

“But as for the counterattack in general, sooner or later they will make it happen, even if the Ukrainian regime does not even want it and even if the action in question is recognized as wrong.”

I was busy reiterates in his statement the Russian view that the expected counter-attack is not actually an attack by Ukraine but by the United States and the defense alliance NATO.

“In the West, the so-called ‘Ukrainian counter-attack’ is being speculated with great fanfare, although it is clear as day that it is not a counter-attack by Ukraine but by the West”, senator and former chairman of the Duma’s Foreign Affairs Committee Alexei Pushkov commented the newspaper Izvestijan by.