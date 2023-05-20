Russian attack | Prigozhin claims that Wagner took over Bahmut, Ukraine denies

According to Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar, the situation in Bahmut is “critical”. On Saturday, Prigozhin barked again at the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces.

A mercenary company Wagner’s director Yevgeny Prigozhin has claimed that his forces have taken over the entire city of Bahmut. Ukraine denied the claim but said the situation was critical. The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter, among others.

“As of noon today, May 20, Bahmut has been fully taken over,” Prigozhin claimed in a Telegram video message, according to AFP.

According to Ukraine, the claim is not true. A Ukrainian military spokesman said troops were still fighting in Bahmut, according to Reuters.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maljarin according to Bahmut, heavy fighting is currently taking place and the situation is “critical”. Ukraine says its forces still hold parts of the city.

According to Maljar, Ukraine owns at least some buildings related to industry and infrastructure.

A screenshot from the video published on Saturday in which Yevgeni Prigozhin claims that Wagner captured the town of Bahmut. It has not been immediately possible to confirm the claim from other sources.

in eastern Ukraine heavy battles have been fought for the control of the city located there for a long time.

Earlier on Saturday, the British Ministry of Defense estimated in its daily intelligence review that Russia has probably strengthened the Bahmut front block with several battalions during the past four days.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Maljar also said in Telegram on Friday that Russia has increased the number of its troops in Bahmut by several thousand soldiers.

The Ukrainian forces, on the other hand, have managed to advance on the sites of the city of Bahmut at the same time as Wagner’s fighters have been about to withdraw from the Bahmut area. American think tank The Institute for the Study of War reported on Fridaythat on Thursday, Ukrainian forces achieved significant tactical victories in counteroffensive operations in the Bahmut region.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the significant strengthening of the Bahmut front block indicates that the Russian leadership still sees the capture of the city as a key goal, with which it could claim to have achieved at least some degree of success in the war.

Wagner’s forces have been trying to take Bahmut for months, and most obviously suffered huge losses in the process. At the same time, the former salt mining town has been completely destroyed. Before the war, about 70,000 people lived in Bahmut.

The capture of the city is not generally believed to be of strategic importance.

Bahmut’s the battles have caused Prigozhin to criticize the leadership of the Russian armed forces in some harsh words.

In a video published on Saturday, Prigozhin once again barked at the generals of the Russian armed forces. According to Prigozhin, Russia’s losses would have been much lower if the generals were not so incompetent.

Prigozhin did not disclose Wagner’s losses, but said the losses were five times greater because of the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces.

Prigozhin was scolded directly by the Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigun and the commander of the Russian forces fighting in Ukraine Valery Gerasimov and claimed they turned the attack into “their own amusement”.

“One day they will pay for their actions,” Prigozhin said.

Prigozhin has long complained about how the Russian armed forces have not supplied Wagner with the amount of ammunition it needs. He also had time to threaten the possible withdrawal of his troops because of this.

“Here [Bahmutissa] was only Wagner,” Prigozhin said.

“We fought not only the Ukrainian army, but also the Russian bureaucracy.”