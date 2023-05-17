Russian attack | Prigozhin claimed an American died in Bahmut – identified as a special forces veteran

The deceased has been identified as a veteran of the US special forces who, according to the American media, was doing humanitarian work. Prigozhin claimed that the man shot at his troops.

Ukrainian an American citizen who fought in the forces has died in Bahmut, the leader of the Russian private army Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed in a video released on Tuesday.

The issue was reported by, among others, a US news channel CNN and news agency AFP.

CNN and The Idaho Statesman -lehti have confirmed the death and established the identity of the deceased. He is reportedly a 45-year veteran of the US Army Special Forces Nick Maimerwho had been volunteering in Ukraine for a year.

Wagner’s In a video published on the Telegram channel, Prigozhin walks with his soldiers outside at night, with explosions echoing in the background.

There is no exact information about where and when the video was shot. According to CNN, a Kremlin-supporting Russian war follower Aleksandr Simonov claimed that the filming location was in the western parts of Bahmut.

In the video, Prigozh and his men arrive at the body lying in the ruins.

“He came to see us. American citizen,” says Prigozhin.

He then shows the camera papers that look like IDs.

“We will send him back to the United States. We put him in a casket with an American flag. With respect, because he didn’t die as a grandfather in bed, but in war,” says Prigozhin, according to AFP.

In the video, Prigozhin presents the man’s identity papers. The man has since been identified as Nick Maimer.

CNN’s according to Prigozhin said an American shot at his troops and died in the battle. Neither CNN nor AFP have been able to verify the authenticity of the video.

According to CNN, the US State Department is not confirming Prigožin’s claim, but the ministry is “aware of the reports” and “further information is being sought,” according to the news channel.

A representative of the State Department said on Tuesday that the department has “extremely limited” means of confirming information about the reported deaths of American citizens in Ukraine. The representative added that Americans should not travel to Ukraine.

Dead the man was identified as Nick Maimer, according to The Idaho Statesman, his uncle Paul Maimer as well as a former US Army officer Perry Blackburn, founder of the charity AFG Free, which operated in Ukraine. Maimer worked for the organization in Ukraine.

According to Blackburn, Maimer and other volunteers of the organization focused instead on fighting in Ukraine on humanitarian aid, such as evacuating people from combat zones and delivering food and medicine to Ukrainian soldiers.

Blackburn tells CNN that Maimer was in Bahmut this week in a building that collapsed in an artillery strike. The Ukrainians who were with Maimer believed that he was either trapped in the building or killed by artillery fire.

“Most of the Americans and Ukrainians managed to escape from the collapsing house. Unfortunately, Nick couldn’t make it,” Maimer’s friend in Ukraine told the news channel.

According to CNN Maimer served in the US Army for more than 20 years before retiring in 2018. He was awarded several decorations during his service.

Maimer arrived in Ukraine in the spring of 2022. While in Ukraine, he published some Facebook videos, in one of which he said, among other things, that he had trained the Ukrainian army for reserve combat.

Maimer is not the first American to die in the war in Ukraine. CNN reports on the death of a 22-year-old volunteer fighter last monthnews agency AP again in January About the former member of the SEALs, who at the time was at least the sixth American to die in Ukraine.