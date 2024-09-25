Russian attack | President Zelenskyi spoke at the UN

Russian invasion|In advance, President Zelensky was expected to address the countries of the developing world and demand more measures to support Ukraine.

Stateside the visiting president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi addressed the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

Before the speech assessed by expertsthat the president’s goal is to raise the defense war in Ukraine to the attention of the whole world again.

Zelenskyi probably wants to address the countries of the developing world in particular and try to convince them to get behind Ukraine’s war effort.

Western countries have almost unanimously supported Ukraine, but developing countries have been a political battleground between Ukraine and Russia during the war. Especially Russia is directed efforts to influence the so-called “global south”.

The majority of developing countries have so far not publicly supported Ukraine, and Zelensky’s speech is not expected to change the situation.

The speech to be held at the UN General Assembly is also an opportunity for the president to increase pressure on Russia, as well as to demand more actions from the entire international community to support Ukraine.

Tuesday Zelenskyi addressed the UN Security Council. In his speech, he emphasized that the world’s attention must remain on Ukraine.

“This war cannot just disappear from our view, this war cannot be calmed down by negotiations. We need action. Russia can only be forced into peace, and that is exactly what is needed,” Zelenskyi said in his speech.

Thursday Zelenskyi is heading to Washington, where he will meet the US president Joe Biden in the white house. Zelenskyi’s agenda is to present Ukraine’s “win plan” to President Biden.

Zelenskyi began his visit to the state of Pennsylvania, where he toured an ammunition factory in President Biden’s hometown of Scranton.