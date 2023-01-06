Russian attack | President Zelenskyi got excited about the USA’s “Christmas gift” to Ukraine – “all time” arms aid worth almost 3 billion dollars

The large arms aid of the United States is a very welcome “gift” to Ukraine.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi published a message on Twitter on Friday in which he expressed his heartfelt thanks to the United States and the president For Joe Biden about the country’s “Christmas gift” to Ukraine.

The United States announced on Friday that it will supply Ukraine with arms aid worth nearly three billion dollars.

“I welcome the largest ever package of American defense aid. Thank you President of the United States for brand new weapons, including Bradley vehicles and anti-aircraft missiles. They will strengthen the Ukrainian military on the battlefield. A great Christmas gift for Ukraine!” Zelenskyi wrote on Twitter.

“Together with the American people, we are approaching common victory,” the president continued.

Christmas is currently being celebrated in Ukraine, because the country uses the Julian calendar.

Zelenskyi also mentioned the large US arms assistance on Friday evening in his speech. The president said that the weapons are coming at just the right time and that they are powerful and very necessary for the Ukrainian forces. He also thanked ordinary Americans.

“I thank President Biden, I thank Congress and all Americans who value freedom and who know that freedom is worth protecting and who listened to Ukraine during my visit to Washington. We see concrete results from my visit and our negotiations,” Zelenskyi said.

The white one house spokesman Karine Jean-Pierre according to the now announced military aid includes, among other things, about 50 Bradley assault tanks, 500 anti-tank missiles, armored personnel carriers and ammunition.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that in total, the United States plans to provide $3.75 billion in aid to Ukraine and countries affected by Russia’s war of aggression.