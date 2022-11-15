Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Russian attack | President Niinistö: “The news about the situation in Poland is worrying”

November 15, 2022
in World Europe
Foreign countries|Russian invasion

President Sauli Niinistö and a number of ministers commented on the news from Poland late on Tuesday evening on Twitter.

Two one person was killed in explosions in a village on the border between Poland and Ukraine on Tuesday, when Russian missiles flew towards Poland, which is part of NATO.

The usual president Sauli Niinistö took a stand on the matter late at night on Twitter.

According to Niinistö, the news coming from Poland is worrying.

“Getting accurate and confirmed information is now of paramount importance. After that, it’s time for conclusions. The situation is being monitored relentlessly,” Niinistö wrote.

Also prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) commented on the matter on Twitter in the evening. According to the Prime Minister, the news from Poland is serious.

Marin says that Finland is following the situation in Poland closely.

Also the Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (Centre) expressed its support for Poland. Like Marin, he describes the news as serious.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland said on Twitter Pekka Haaviston (green) to have been in contact with Warsaw.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs describes the first news as worrying.

