Russian attack | Poland is trying to stay calm, not everyone trusts NATO’s help: “Couldn’t the West have stopped this earlier?”

In Eastern Poland, we have stopped thinking about the expansion of the war and live one moment at a time, says Barbara Szozotkoi, who lives near the Ukrainian border.

15.11. 22:48 | Updated 15.11. 23:09

Berlin

In the eastern one Living in the Wólka Pełkińska region of Poland Barbara Szozotkoi heard the news about the missiles falling in Poland on Tuesday evening from HS.

“What, has this happened. Well, now I’m not sure if I want to follow the news or not. Do I want to hear more about this,” Szozotkoi said and laughed.

At the time of the incident, he was at home about 120 kilometers from Przewodów, where the missiles fell.

Szozotka has three small children, whom she takes care of alone while her husband works in London.

Szozotkoi says that he does not trust the EU or NATO to help Poland, at least not enough, if Russia attacks Poland.

Why should you trust, he asks.

“Couldn’t the West have stopped this [Venäjän hyökkäyksen Ukrainaan] already before?”

According to Szozotkoi, the reason for distrust can be found in Poland’s history. Poland has been left alone before, he says.

Poland has begun to increase the size of its armed forces. There is no general conscription in the country. The strength of the salary army is about 115,000 people, and in two years the government wants to almost triple it.

The war According to Szozotkoi, closeness has been felt in the lives of Poles since the beginning of the war of aggression against Russia. Eastern Poles have sometimes heard the sounds of shells being dropped in western Ukraine.

The heavy presence of the armed forces of NATO member states in the area can also be seen and heard when the fighters make their surveillance flights.

According to Szozotkoi, he is used to living next door to war.

“We’ve stopped thinking about it a long time ago,” he answers the question of whether eastern Poland knows how to fear something like what happened on Tuesday night.

There are many Ukrainian refugees in Poland, and everyday life is filled with helping them. Szozotkoi has accommodated 15 Ukrainians in his home since the beginning of the war.

All The Poles contacted by HS did not want to comment on the events under their own name.

At least some Poles thought on Tuesday evening that the missiles falling in Poland is not necessarily an accident, but a desperate act by Russia, which is weak in its war of aggression. Some cautioned against forming hasty opinions.

“We are still waiting for official information”, the resident of Warsaw Barbara Sowa said to HS.

According to him, the news made him and all his acquaintances seem dumbfounded and just wait for more information.

“The instruction is that panic or unconfirmed information should not be spread and hoarding should not start,” said Sowa.

“We try to stay calm. But the truth is that I immediately started watching the news, even though I don’t usually do that in the evenings. The last time I acted in the same way was when Russia attacked Ukraine.”