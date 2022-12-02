Russian attack | Poland finally gave its approval to the Russian oil price ceiling

On Sunday, the European Union is scheduled to officially approve the Russian oil price ceiling of $60.

Poland has approved the European Union’s price ceiling for Russian oil transported by sea. Poland has been the only member country that has blocked the passage of the price ceiling.

The EU is now unanimous that the price ceiling for Russian oil is set at 60 dollars per barrel. After Poland’s approval, the EU can start preparing the official papers on the matter, says Poland’s EU diplomat Andrzej Sados news agency Reuters.

According to Sados, the EU is supposed to close the issue on Sunday.

Poland took its time with the approval because the country wanted to ensure an adjustment mechanism for the price ceiling that would keep the price at least 5 percent below market prices. It has therefore tried to lower the level of the price ceiling.

At the price ceiling trying to hinder Russia’s ability to finance its war of aggression in Ukraine. It would limit the income that Russia receives from the sale of crude oil.

Crude oil is Russia’s largest export product, and its exports correspond to about ten percent of the world’s oil supply. The production costs of Russian oil are estimated to be around 20 dollars per barrel.

The United States and other G7 countries, the EU and Australia have been scheduled to implement the Russian price ceiling on December 5.