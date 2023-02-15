Russian attack | Pistorius: Ukraine will not receive as many Leopard vehicles from the West as promised

According to the minister, only Germany and Portugal have committed to deliver Leopard 2 tanks of the A6 model.

Ukrainian Western allies are having trouble assembling two battalions of Leopard 2 tanks they promised to deliver to Ukraine, German defense minister Boris Pistorius says according to the news agency Bloomberg.

According to Pistorius, only Germany and Portugal have committed to deliver Leopard 2 tanks of the A6 model: Germany 14 and Portugal three.

“We will not reach the size of a battalion,” said Pistorius on Wednesday in connection with the NATO meeting in Brussels.

Poland has collected 30 older A4 model Leopards, which is enough for almost one battalion in Ukraine. Ukrainian tank battalions have 31 single tanks.

Pistorius however, some of the Polish tanks are in poor condition and require maintenance before delivery. They would arrive in Ukraine at the end of April.

Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz promised last month that Germany and its allies would send two battalions of tanks to Ukraine.

German newspaper Die Welt reported on Wednesday based on its sources that the Netherlands and Denmark had canceled their decision to send Leopards to Ukraine.

Dutch Ministry of Defense spokesperson Sascha Louwhoff however, he denied the newspaper’s claims to the news agency Reuters. Holland does not own Leopards, but they are on loan from Germany through leasing. According to Louwhoff, Germany had decided that the second battalion would suit Ukraine’s needs better.

“If Germany had decided to send tanks from our binational battalion, we wouldn’t have objected. And we won’t object if they decide to send them later.”

Head of EU external relations Josep Borrell commented on the Die Welt article on Wednesday, saying countries should supply Ukraine with as many tanks as possible as quickly as possible.

“It would be a big disappointment if, after all the finger-pointing at Germany, these countries didn’t implement it now [lupauksiaan]said Borrell.

The US has said it will deliver 31 M1 Abrams tanks.