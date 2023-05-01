Monday, May 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russian attack | Photos show the destruction of homes in Pavlohrad: dozens wounded, Russia may have hit an ammunition depot

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 1, 2023
in World Europe
0
Russian attack | Photos show the destruction of homes in Pavlohrad: dozens wounded, Russia may have hit an ammunition depot

Foreign countries|Russian invasion

In addition to civilian targets, Russia may have managed to hit a significant ammunition stockpile.

News agency Reuters On Monday, the cameraman visited Pavlohrad, Ukraine, where, according to Ukraine, Russia attacked with rockets on Monday night. In addition to the ammunition depot, the strikes hit civilian buildings, based on the pictures, for example, single-family houses.

Pavlohrad is a city in eastern Ukraine, Dnipropetrovsk region.

19 apartment buildings and 25 single-family houses were destroyed in the attack, the head of the local government said shortly before 8:00 a.m. Mykola Lukašuk on his Telegram channel. In addition, according to him, three schools and three kindergartens were damaged in the attack.

“Everything was on fire, there were broken glass everywhere. If we had been outside, we would have died,” the 61-year-old Olha Lytvynenko told the news agency.

The windows of Olha Lytvynenko’s home were partially destroyed in the attack on Monday night. Picture: SOFIIA GATILOVA/REUTERS

See also  Appointments The appointment of Douglas T. Hickey as the new US Ambassador to Finland was confirmed

Russia is likely trying to undermine a future Ukrainian counterattack by striking ammunition depots. The fire in Pavlohrad may indicate that Russia was able to hit a significant target on Monday, writes a British newspaper The Guardian.

According to Reuters, 34 people were injured in the attack. At least five of the injured are children.

Pavlohrad resident Liubov Vasylieva, 77, told Reuters her home was destroyed in Monday’s attack. Vasylieva’s home is behind the woman in the picture. Picture: SOFIIA GATILOVA/REUTERS

The strikes hit a residential area. Picture: SOFIIA GATILOVA/REUTERS

#Russian #attack #Photos #show #destruction #homes #Pavlohrad #dozens #wounded #Russia #hit #ammunition #depot

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Latest news from the transfer market at Real Madrid: the whites reach an agreement for Gabri Veiga

Latest news from the transfer market at Real Madrid: the whites reach an agreement for Gabri Veiga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result