Russian attack | Photos show the destruction of homes in Pavlohrad: dozens wounded, Russia may have hit an ammunition depot

In addition to civilian targets, Russia may have managed to hit a significant ammunition stockpile.

News agency Reuters On Monday, the cameraman visited Pavlohrad, Ukraine, where, according to Ukraine, Russia attacked with rockets on Monday night. In addition to the ammunition depot, the strikes hit civilian buildings, based on the pictures, for example, single-family houses.

Pavlohrad is a city in eastern Ukraine, Dnipropetrovsk region.

19 apartment buildings and 25 single-family houses were destroyed in the attack, the head of the local government said shortly before 8:00 a.m. Mykola Lukašuk on his Telegram channel. In addition, according to him, three schools and three kindergartens were damaged in the attack.

“Everything was on fire, there were broken glass everywhere. If we had been outside, we would have died,” the 61-year-old Olha Lytvynenko told the news agency.

The windows of Olha Lytvynenko’s home were partially destroyed in the attack on Monday night.

Russia is likely trying to undermine a future Ukrainian counterattack by striking ammunition depots. The fire in Pavlohrad may indicate that Russia was able to hit a significant target on Monday, writes a British newspaper The Guardian.

According to Reuters, 34 people were injured in the attack. At least five of the injured are children.

Pavlohrad resident Liubov Vasylieva, 77, told Reuters her home was destroyed in Monday’s attack. Vasylieva’s home is behind the woman in the picture.