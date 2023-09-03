Russian attack | Pepsi was added to Ukraine’s boycott list, the airline SAS removed the company’s products from sale

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, Pepsico said it would stop production in Russia. Pepsico quadrupled its profits in Russia last year.

The soft drink giant Pepsico was added to the list of “war sponsors” on Friday to the list, which includes companies that allegedly support the Russian military economy. Among others, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the country’s anti-corruption agency NACP participate in compiling the list.

Norwegian television company TV2 told on Saturday that Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) decided to remove Pepsico products from airport lounges on the same day.

The company told TV2 that it has not sold Pepsi products on flights.

“War sponsors” according to the list, Pepsico has 19 factories in Russia, about 20,000 employees, and it also employs about 40,000 agricultural workers.

In March 2022, the company said it would stop production and advertising in the country due to the war of aggression started by Russia.

The list however, the company started manufacturing 7up and Mirinda soft drinks in the country again in August 2022 under the new names Evervess and Frustyle. In March, the company also started producing Pepsi under the new names Evervess and Favorite.

In addition, the website of the list says that Pepsi has launched a new soft drink called Gift in Russia.

According to the list, Pepsico products have also been found in Russian soldiers’ snack packs. The company claims to have 580 vacancies in Russia.

PepsiCo quadrupled his victory in Russia last year. The company’s turnover increased by 16 percent from 1.8 billion dollars to 2.1 billion dollars. At the same time, the share of its Russian operations in the group’s turnover increased from four to five percent.

There are several other international giants on the list. Among others, the consumer goods giant Unilever, the confectionery company Mars, known for its chocolate bars, and Mondelez, known for its Marabou chocolate, are on the list.

Both Mars and Mondelez made big profits in Russia last year. In June, SAS, the Swedish national football team, the airline Norwegian and the Swedish state-owned railway company SJ announced boycotting the chocolate brand Marabouta.

Also the listed alcoholic beverage company Bacardi has continued to operate in Russia, and SAS has boycotted the company.

Procurement director of the Finnish restaurant company Restel Teppo Kuuttiniemi told HS in August following the news that the company would stop selling Bacardi products.