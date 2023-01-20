Russian attack | Pekka Toveri: With the weapons that are being given now, Ukraine will be in the bottom

According to Kristi Raik, Germany’s actions seem like it still believes in some kind of compromise with Russia.

20.1. 20:41

of the United States no decision was made to send Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine from the arms aid meeting held at the airbase in Ramstein, Germany.

Several European countries have been willing to export their own Leopards to Ukraine.

For export, a permit from Germany, the country that manufactures the weapons, is required. Decisions were expected from the Ramstein meeting, but this did not happen.

“Today we still cannot say when a decision will be made on the Leopard tanks and what that decision will be,” the German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated at the meeting according to news agency AFP.

Alexander Institute Visiting researcher Ilmari Käihkö estimates that Germany still fears the escalation of the war.

At the beginning of the Russian invasion, Europe and the United States were reluctant to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons for fear that it would escalate the war.

However, many red lines have already been crossed since then. One of them is Britain’s announcement to deliver 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine.

It is estimated that the success of Ukraine on the fronts and their ability to use the weapons they receive effectively and professionally has contributed to the donation of weapons.

According to Käihkö, it has also been noticed that the war has not escalated, even though weapons have been given.

The most alarming situation for him would be if the war locked into a positional war due to the lack of heavy weapons.

“Then there is support [eskalaatio-]worth the risk. Especially if it is seen that time serves a stronger Russia more than a weaker Ukraine,” says Käihkö.

International Deputy director of the Center for Defense and Security think tank Kristi Raik considers Germany’s actions really strange.

In his opinion, it is difficult to think that it is a fear of escalation, because Germany has already given a lot of armaments to Ukraine.

“It seems that Germany still believes in some kind of compromise with Russia.”

According to Raik, Germany is not ready to take the foreign policy leadership in Europe, even if it kind of wants it.

“Such chasing has a bad effect on Germany’s position in Europe.”

In particular, Russia’s neighboring countries would like to export heavy battle tanks to Ukraine.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said Friday after the Ramstein meeting on Twitter that Ukrainians are paying for the West’s hesitation with their lives.

Several this week, the countries announced significant arms aid packages to Ukraine.

The United States announced a new arms aid of 2.5 billion dollars, or about 2.3 billion euros. Finland made a decision on the shipment of defense equipment, the value of which is around 400 million euros. So far, it is the largest arms aid package that Finland sends.

According to Käihkö, the arms aid decisions made this week are significant even without the Leopards.

“Perhaps people have woken up to the fact that a prolonged war is expensive for both Ukraine and the countries committed to supporting the country,” he says.

According to Käihkö, it is possible to get part of the arms aid into use quickly.

According to him, decisions have already been made, among other things, about assault tanks, which are the sharpest tip, and they will be put into use by spring or early summer. The same applies to the new air defense promised to Ukraine, says Käihkö.

According to Käihkö, it depends on Russia and the balance of power between the countries, how far the already promised weapons are sufficient.

“Ukraine’s goal is to liberate its territories and push Russia out of its occupied territories.”

Defense forces former intelligence chief of the General Staff, Major General evp Pekka Toveri also considers the arms aid given this week to be significant, but states that with these weapons, Ukraine is still inferior compared to Russia.

According to the comrade, it would be militarily sensible to give Ukraine Leopard 2-style heavy-duty main battle tanks if Ukraine wants to regain territories occupied by Russia.

“The Russians have had months to dig deep, make several chains of fortifications, mine areas and build armor barriers. With these wagons, that [Venäjän] it would be possible to break the defense.”