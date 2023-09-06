Russian attack | Parts of the Russian plane could have ended up in Romania – President: It would be a “serious violation”

On Wednesday, the Romanian leadership seemed to confirm that parts of the Russian plane could have ended up on the Romanian side of the border.

Romanian Minister of Defense Angel Tilvar says that parts of the Russian plane may have fallen on the Romanian side on Monday. This was reported by the Reuters news agency on Wednesday.

On Monday, Ukraine claimed the Russian drones in the early hours of the morning, the military alliance hit the soil of Romania, which is part of NATO and exploded.

Romania immediately denied the claims. On Tuesday, the President of Romania Klaus Iohannis said that his defense minister had told about the strikes that have hit 800 meters from the Romanian border.

On Wednesday, Tîlvăr said, according to Reuters, that he would confirm that parts possibly from the plane had been found.

President Iohannis commented on Wednesday that if the parts turn out to be from Russian aircraft, it would be a “serious violation of Romania’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Ukrainian According to the air defense, Russia sent 32 Shahed helicopters to the export port of Izmajil, located in the Danube Delta.

Ukraine claimed that some of the drones that passed the air defenses flew towards Romania.

The military alliance NATO announced on Wednesday evening that it is closely monitoring the situation in Romania. It also expressed its “strong solidarity” with Romania.