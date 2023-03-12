Russian attack | Orphan: Marin’s Hornet throw is thoughtless and interpreted as a promise

According to Petteri Orpo (kok), Finland needs Hornets to defend its own country and control its airspace. According to him, handing over the Hornets to Ukraine is not a realistic idea.

Opposition party chairman of the association Petteri Orpo like the Prime Minister Sanna Marini (sd) Hornet comment as ill-considered and unrealistic.

“Finland’s foreign and security policy cannot be managed by going solo,” says Orpo.

Marin visited Kiev on Friday and statedthat there should be a discussion in Finland about sending Hornet fighters to Ukraine.

“But no decisions have been made, the discussions are only in the very early stages,” Marin said.

On Saturday, Marin commented on the matter again through his special assistant.

“In my opinion, as part of the community of partner countries, Finland could have the ability to help Ukraine in strengthening its air defense. Regarding fighters, Finland will receive replacement equipment in the next few years, and that is why there needs to be a discussion about the continued use of the equipment that is being retired,” Marin commented to HS via text message.

“We know that Ukraine will also need help in terms of air defense and the fighter jet discussion will be part of this broad issue,” commented Marin.

Orphan according to Marin’s comment on Friday is interpreted and has already been interpreted in the international media as a promise.

“When Finland has to fail [lupaukset]then that’s a sad thing”, states Orpo.

Orpo refers to several different international media, which state that, according to Marin, Finland could consider or Finland should consider handing over the Hornets to Ukraine.

of The Kyiv Independent in the story, Marini’s comment is also contextualized with a comment made by the Prime Minister of Latvia about a week ago. Krišjānis Kariņšin according to German media, it is only a matter of time because Western countries will send combat aircraft to Ukraine Der Spiegel.

Orphan according to the world, there can be no ambiguity about what Finland’s line is with regard to the Hornets. According to Orpo, Finland now has to explain the matter.

Orpo doesn’t think Marin’s opening is realistic. According to him, the Finnish Hornets cannot be handed over to Ukraine.

“We need the Hornets to defend our own country and to control the airspace,” states Orpo.

The current Hornet fleet will be phased out from 2025 and replaced by F-35 fighters. The last Hornets will retire in the early 2030s.

Orpo is not aware that there was a discussion in Finland about handing over the Hornets to Ukraine.

Marin’s the opening has come as a surprise to many key parties. President Sauli Niinistö stated for STTthat there has been no talk about it with anyone.

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center) told For Iltalehtithat he hadn’t talked to Marin about the idea beforehand.

Chairman of the Defense Committee Antti Häkkänen (kok) and chairman of the foreign affairs committee Jussi Halla-aho (ps) told HS that they have not had discussions with Marin about it.

in the Finnish Defense Forces there has also been no discussion about the possible handing over of Hornets to Ukraine.