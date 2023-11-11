Russian attack | One year since the liberation of Kherson – the southern front is an opportunity for Ukraine, says Ilmari Käihkö

A year ago, Ukrainian flags flew in the center of the city of Kherson. Now Russian flying bombs are raining down on the area. According to researcher Ilmari Käihkö, Ukraine must be able to break the deadlock on the fronts, and in the south they have a chance to do so.

On Saturday exactly one year has passed since the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine was liberated from Russian occupation.

Russia has bombed the region more than before in recent weeks. At the same time, Ukraine has reportedly managed to hold on to its small bridgeheads on the Russian-occupied east bank of the Dnieper.

Alexander Institute Visiting researcher, docent of military sciences Ilmari Käihkö says that the day is symbolically significant. It says that a year has already passed since Ukraine’s last great achievement.

According to him, Ukraine’s next screen location could be in the Kherson region.

“Ukraine has the most potential to act militarily in that region,” says Käihkö.

Year then Ukrainian flags flew in the center of the city of Kherson. The residents, who had survived the Russian occupation that lasted a little over eight months, breathed a sigh of relief for a moment.

The moment was short. The Ukrainian troops managed to push the Russians to the east bank of the Dnieper, but the city of Kherson practically remained in the middle of the front.

The area has been bombed almost daily for a year. The population of the city of Hersonis has dropped to one-fifth of the pre-war period.

Human suffering was increased in June by the destruction of the Kahovka dam. The homes of the people of Kherson were left in the middle of the floodwaters.

People being evacuated from Kherson at the end of October.

Ukraine has reportedly succeeded in building several small, more permanent bridgehead stations on the Russian-occupied east bank of the Dnieper this fall.

Kaihkö wouldn’t call the Ukrainian stations on the east bank bridgeheads yet. In order for the stations to be called bridgeheads, the region should be better under Ukraine’s control, and it should be possible to increase troops there with continuous supply, says Käihkö.

“Ukraine must be able to break the deadlock on the fronts, and in the south they have a chance to do that,” he says.

Käihkö says that to make this happen, Ukraine has to take big risks. Ukraine has already put considerable resources into the south.

Russia changed the commander of the forces on the east bank of the Dnieper not long ago, which, according to Käihkö, would indicate that the region has become a priority for Russia as well.

I’m crazy according to the area is suitable for a counterattack, although it will by no means be easy.

Operating in the area is extremely difficult due to the numerous tributaries and swamps of the Dnieper River, HS fact checker John Helin says.

According to Helin, Ukraine has several hundred soldiers on the east bank of the river. At least some of them have taken a position in the village of Krynky.

However, more heavy equipment, more soldiers and more convenient supply routes should be provided to the eastern shore if Ukraine wants to make a breakthrough in the region, says Helin.

According to him, the fact that Ukraine has managed to maintain its position on the eastern bank for almost a month is a positive sign, even though no major breakthroughs have yet occurred.

Käihkö also considers it positive that Ukraine has been able to create pressure on Russia and forced it to disperse its forces to the south.

According to him, both sides are now trying different ways to get the fronts moving.

“If there is ingenuity and the ability to take risks, a long front line has the opportunity to create problems for the other side and thereby find their weaknesses,” says Käihkö.

I’m crazy according to Ukraine certainly has several goals in the south, but one of the most important is that the Russian troops could be pushed further away, so that the ability to strike on the west side of the Dnieper river would weaken.

At the moment, Russian flying bombs are causing a lot of destruction, the use of which has increased considerably, according to the military administration of the Kherson region.

Earlier, the area was hit with flying bombs once or twice a day. Now it rains flying bombs 30-40 times a day, military administration said according to the New York Times.

Flying bombs are winged bombs fired from the air to the ground. According to Käihkö, it is practically impossible to combat a flying bomb.

He considers the situation in Kherson as a microcosm of what Russia is trying to do in Ukraine as a whole.

“Russia is trying to convince the Ukrainians to surrender. Russia is trying to send a message that make concessions or a situation like Kherson will continue throughout the country,” says Käihkö.

Ukrainian the long-awaited counter-offensive has yielded very little. In many places, the front lines have hardly moved at all.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated on Wednesday that the country can still get successes on the battlefields this year.

In particular, he highlighted the situation in the Kherson region. According to Zelensky, “good steps” have been taken in the region. He assured that despite the difficulties, Ukraine will succeed.

On the other hand, the Russian armed forces were told on Friday that they had succeeded in killing more than 500 Ukrainian soldiers who were landing on the east side of the Dnieper.

Käihkö is skeptical of both parties’ claims, because the parties tend to exaggerate their achievements.

According to Käihkö, Zelenskyi is forced to maintain a narrative about the progress of the situation so that Ukraine is not forgotten.