At least 41 people died and another 180 were injured in a Russian attack with two ballistic missiles that hit an educational institution and a hospital in the city of Poltava, in central Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on his social media on Tuesday (3).

“People were trapped under the rubble. Many were saved. More than 180 people were injured. Unfortunately, many were killed. At the moment we know of 41 deaths. My condolences to all families and loved ones,” Zelensky wrote about the attack, one of the deadliest since the beginning of the war.

According to the President of Ukraine, the missiles hit “an educational institution and a nearby clinic” and partially destroyed a building of the Poltava Institute of Communications.

Zelensky ordered a “thorough” investigation into all the circumstances surrounding the attack.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the ballistic missiles fell at the impact site almost immediately after the air raid alarms sounded, so people there did not have time to take refuge in basements or bunkers.