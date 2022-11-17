Russian attack | On Thursday, Russia fired twenty cruise missiles at different parts of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi softened his stance on Tuesday’s missile strike in Poland, saying no one knows for sure what happened.

Russia continued on Thursday to destroy Ukraine’s infrastructure by firing twenty cruise missiles across the country. Attempts were made to supplement the destruction with at least four airplanes.

Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine It would be Khromov said that since last Friday, Russia has fired a total of 148 missiles and 26 self-destructing drones into Ukraine. According to Khromov, the Ukrainian armed forces have managed to destroy more than a hundred of them.

Missiles were fired at least at Kiev, Dnipro, Odessa, Kharkiv and Nikopol. The strikes damaged power plants, civilian housing and water distribution. At least 14 people were wounded in Dnipro.

To the same at the time the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi seemed to have softened his stance a little on the missile that hit Poland, for which he previously blamed Russia.

Zelenskyi said, according to the AFP news agency, that neither he nor anyone else knows for sure what happened.

Zelenskyi said he was only certain that it was a Russian missile and that Ukraine had used its air defenses. However, it is impossible for him to say for sure that the missile hitting the Polish village was caused by Ukrainian air defense.

Preliminary information from the military alliance NATO and Western countries seemed to indicate that eastern Poland was hit by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile or parts of it on Tuesday. Two people in the village of Przewodow were killed in the impact.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reminded again on Thursday that the responsibility for the missile that hit Poland or its parts belongs to Russia.

“Whatever the final conclusion, we already know who is ultimately responsible for this: Russia,” Blinken told reporters in Bangkok.

“We see every day how Russian missiles rain down on Ukraine. They are trying to destroy the critical infrastructure that would allow Ukraine to keep the lights on and the heat on, that is, simply everything that is needed to continue living in the country. Ukraine has the right to defend itself, and we are committed to supporting it.”

Thursday it was also confirmed that the agreement enabling Ukrainian grain export will be extended for another 120 days, i.e. for four months. The Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine told about it Oleksandr Kubrakov on Twitter.

Russia also confirmed that the grain export agreement will continue “without changes”. The spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told about it Maria Zakharova.

The contract was about to expire on Saturday.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan already announced on Wednesday that he believes that the agreement between Ukraine and Russia guaranteeing grain transport in the Black Sea will continue.

The agreement between Ukraine and Russia piloted by the UN and Turkey enables the safe transportation of Ukrainian grain products and fertilizers in the Black Sea despite the war.

Secretary General of the UN António Guterres said in his statement that he was satisfied with the extension of the contract.

“The UN is also fully committed to removing the remaining barriers to food and fertilizer exports from the Russian Federation,” the statement said.