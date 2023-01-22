Sunday, January 22, 2023
Russian attack | On Sunday, the leaders of Germany and France will seek a new impetus for their cooperation

January 22, 2023
in World Europe
0

Foreign countries|Russian invasion

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron will meet in Paris on Sunday on the 60th anniversary of the Élysée Treaty.

Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz and the President of France Emmanuel Macron will meet on Sunday in Paris on the 60th anniversary of the friendship treaty between the countries. The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the meeting, among others.

There will be celebrations, leaders’ speeches and bilateral discussions at the Sorbonne University, as well as a joint press conference.

Recently, however, the relations between the leaders of Germany and France have not been without friction, and the meeting is now hoping to give a new impetus to the cooperation between the two countries.

The most important topics to be discussed in the meeting between Scholz and Macron are Russia’s war of aggression, climate and energy, as well as Europe’s competitiveness in relation to its most important export target, the United States, which has increased the demand for domestic production.

The Élysée Treaty, which ended hostilities between Germany and France and started rapprochement, was signed by the president Charles de Gaulle and the Chancellor Konrad Adenauer At the Élysée Palace on January 22, 1963.

Strong The war and the pressure from the military aid to the country bring an undercurrent to the meeting.

On Friday, Germany did not make a decision on the export of Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine at the Ramstein meeting, where Western countries agreed on their arms aid packages to Ukraine.

Many of Germany’s allied countries have expressed their desire to export wagons to Ukraine, but Germany’s permission is needed for that. Strong criticism targets Scholz.

Stronger leadership has also been hoped for from the countries, but their cooperation during the war in Ukraine has not been seamless.

