Ukrainian police officers in Donetsk next to the bodies of victims of Russian shelling | Photo: EFE/EPA/STR

At least 11 people were killed in a Russian attack on a shopping mall in the Ukrainian city of Konstantinovka, near Donetsk, Kiev authorities said on Friday (9).

Ukrainian authorities said 11 people were killed and 44 others were injured and that a fire broke out at the shopping center but has now been extinguished.

Residential buildings, shops and more than a dozen vehicles were also damaged, according to Ukraine’s interior ministry.

In turn, the governor of the Donetsk region, Vadim Filashkin, stated that it was determined that what hit the supermarket was a Russian missile of the X-38 type (also known as Kh-38).

“Authorities, police, first responders and health professionals continue to work at the crime scene,” he added, via his Telegram channel.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also reported the attack on his social media, where he posted images of the destroyed buildings.

“Russian terrorists attacked an ordinary supermarket and a post office. There are people under the rubble,” Zelensky said, before extending his condolences to the families of the victims.

Zelensky also said that Russia must be “held accountable” for the “terror” it causes and that the Ukrainian government will do everything possible to ensure that the international community continues to support Ukraine.

Rescue operations are currently continuing in the city located just a few kilometers from the front, according to the Ukrainian president.