Ukrainian city of Odessa is one of the most attacked since the start of the war in Eastern Europe | Photo: Igor Tkachenko/EFE/EPA

At least 14 people died and another 46 were injured this Friday (15) in the city of Odessa as a result of a Russian attack on a residential area, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Among the dead are a paramedic and a Ukrainian emergency services worker hit by a second explosion while providing aid at the scene of the attack to victims of a first impact.

“As a result of the missile attack, 14 people died, including residents of the area, a paramedic and a member of the rescue teams,” wrote the head of the Odessa Military Administration, Oleg Kiper, on his Telegram account.

Kiper added that among the 46 injured were seven emergency services workers, who were also hit by the second explosion.

According to information from authorities, it was a missile attack and the Ukrainian Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating whether the case can be classified as a war crime.

The attack is one of the deadliest carried out by Russia against the city of Odessa, and takes place on the first day of voting in the presidential elections, which continue until Sunday (17) and are also held in the territories that the Russian Federation occupies in Ukraine.