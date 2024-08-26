BRUSSELS. The new Russian offensive is shaking Brussels. The massive missile attack launched by the armed forces of the Russian Federation on Ukraine is such as to induce the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the EU, Josep Borrell, to redraw the agenda of the informal meeting of Foreign Ministers scheduled for this week (29 August) during the process. The informal nature of the meeting does not allow for decisions to be taken, but it is intended to be an opportunity for the EU to lay the foundations for clear and decisive choices.

Borrell intends to raise at least two issues with the ministers of the Twenty-Seven that he considers fundamental to stopping the Russian fury: anti-aircraft defense and the possibility for Ukraine to use fully the weapons made available to the West, which are part of the NATO arsenal. The first of these two measures is not new at all. The heads of state and government of the EU, on the occasion of the extraordinary summit of the European Council in April, recognized “the need for an urgent supply of anti-aircraft defense” to the Ukrainian ally, without however indicating either timing or methods. Borrell intends to bring about a real turning point, an acceleration of the commitments written down in black and white in formulas that have been vague up to now and that the attacks of the last few hours require to be made operational.. Thursday’s meeting, in Borrell’s intentions, is to provide reassurance about the twelve-star commitment. “Ukraine needs air defense now,” the High Representative insists.



In an attempt to put pressure on the member states, it was decided to also invite Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister (whose participation is currently scheduled via video link), to the ministerial meeting. They want to hear from him what the situation is on Ukrainian soil, to convey to the representatives of each EU government the sense of urgency for decisions that, according to the High Representative, can play a key role in the course of the conflict.

Among these is the elimination of restrictions on the use of Western weapons to attack. A necessity that Borrell has been insisting on for days, even before Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the order to launch the attack that Ukraine is suffering in these hours. It is not an easy choice, because it risks pushing the conflict even further and exposing the EU and NATO countries even more. The EU High Representative wants to go beyond the fears that are hovering around the table, where he will raise the issue anyway. He is convinced that the simple defense, however legitimate, of Kiev is no longer enough to weaken the aggressor.

The meeting on August 29th is full of unknowns, however. It is not clear who the participants will be, and then there is the open clash with Viktor Orban and his government. The meeting, as scheduled, should have been held in Hungary, the country with the rotating presidency of the EU Council. But Putin’s diplomatic mission to Russia and China did not please the twelve-star partners. Above all, the meeting with Putin has affected relations with Budapest. The EU Commission and some member states (the Baltics and Scandinavians above all) have decided to boycott the activity of the Hungarian presidency, not participating at the level of commissioners and ministers in the informal meetings that the Hungarians will organize. The situation is different for the Foreign Affairs Council, chaired by the High Representative and not by the rotating presidency of the Council. Borrell has decided to “divert” the venue from Budapest to Brussels, where it is not clear whether the Hungarian Foreign Minister will be sitting.

Also because the all-Euro-community clash goes beyond the issue of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Oliver Varhely, current Commissioner for Enlargement, was nominated for another legislature as Hungarian member for the second von der Leyen Commission, but the European Parliament is ready to blow him up, given that Varheòy himself went on the attack of the MEPs calling them publicly “idiots” during a hearing. Borrell is trying to test the unity of the Twenty-six plus one. There is time for the real decisions (formal Foreign Affairs meeting on October 14, leaders’ summit on October 17 and 18), but the informal meeting of Foreign Ministers on Thursday will still be a test to understand what kind of Europe is around the table.