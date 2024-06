| Photo: EFE/Sergey Kozlov

The impact of several Russian projectiles on a residential area in the city of Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, killed three civilians and injured 19 others, according to preliminary information released by Ukrainian authorities.

“Russian terrorists attacked Kharkiv again with guided aerial bombs. Unfortunately, they fell on a residential building,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media.

“To date, there are 19 injured and three dead. My condolences to all those who have lost loved ones,” Zelensky added.

Ukraine’s president also called on allies for “courageous decisions” that would allow the destruction of Russian fighter planes “wherever they are,” referring to Russian territory.

“We have already demonstrated that it is possible to protect people’s lives from missile terror, in particular by clearing border areas from terrorist launches. Protection against bombs is also necessary,” Zelensky said, alluding to the recent decision by Kiev’s allies to allow strikes against targets on Russian soil in the vicinity of Kharkiv province.