Firefighter putting out the fire generated by the Russian attack on the building in Kharkiv | Photo: EFE/EPA/GEORGE IVANCHENKO

At least five people died this Wednesday (20) in a Russian missile attack that hit an industrial building in the city of Kharkov, in eastern Ukraine, said the city's mayor, Igor Terekhov.

“Rescuers have just removed the body of the fifth victim from the rubble. The search and rescue operation continues,” Terekhov wrote on his Telegram account.

The shelling took place shortly after noon, when Russian forces struck the facility that housed a print shop and a furniture and painting store.

The Kharkov Region Military Administration reported that up to ten people could be under the rubble.

The large fire caused by the explosion makes access to the other victims difficult, according to rescue teams.

The building was hit by a Kh-59 missile, according to preliminary information from local police.