Russian attack | Ohisalo: Russia must be held responsible for the environmental damage caused by the war

War operations have ruined the environment by generating massive amounts of harmful waste, such as asbestos. According to the Ministry of the Environment of Ukraine, a fifth of Ukraine’s protected areas have been damaged in the war.

Surroundings- and climate minister Maria Ohisalo (vihr) signed two memorandums of understanding on Friday with the ministries of environment and natural resources and municipalities, regions and infrastructure of Ukraine. The purpose is to help Ukraine, among other things, in assessing the environmental damage caused by the war.

“It is clear that not only is this brutal war of aggression taking lives, this war of aggression is putting a huge burden on the local environment,” Ohisalo said at a news conference in Kyiv on Friday.

“Ukraine has already asked Finland for help and support in assessing and documenting these massive environmental damages. – – We need to show the scale of the environmental damage and in time make Russia responsible for this.”

Ministry of the Environment the press release says that Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s chemical and mining industry, oil storage facilities and water plants have polluted the soil, surface and groundwater, and air.

According to the Finnish Ministry of the Environment, monitoring and evaluating the state of the environment are Finland’s strong areas of expertise.

“For dozens of years, Finland has supported, for example, the countries of the former Soviet Union in the development of water and air quality monitoring. There are also many companies in Finland that have international excellence in measurement technology and monitoring the state of the environment,” the release says.