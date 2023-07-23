Russian attack | “Odessa will become the new Mariupol” – Rafael Kolehmainen, who lives in the city, describes the “hellish bombings”

Rafael Kolehmainen describes the bombings in Odessa as hellish. After living in the city for 11 years, he fears that he will have to consider leaving.

Russia has in the past week concentrated even more of its bombings on the city of Odessa on the shores of the Black Sea. By Sunday, two people had already been killed and 22 wounded in the previous night’s attacks.

A Finn living in Odessa Rafael Kolehmainen describes the bombing of the city as hellish.

“We have now been bombed for five nights in a row, except for the night between Friday and Saturday, which was miraculously quiet.”

According to Kolehmainen, the recent attacks in Odessa have certainly been the heaviest during Russia’s full-scale war of aggression. The damage has been very extensive.

“There were nine really strong explosions at night. My whole apartment building was shaking. I also saw the lightning caused by the explosions, because very close to here, a few blocks away, a house has apparently been destroyed quite badly. The situation is really bad and serious, especially here.”

According to experts, Russia’s recent waves of bombings in Odessa have their roots in the Black Sea grain agreement that expired last Monday, which Russia has not agreed to renew.

Russia has also hit the old town of Odessa, in areas where, according to Kolehmainen, there are no military targets.

The historic Orthodox cathedral was damaged in the bombings between Saturday and Sunday.

“Missiles against peaceful cities, residential buildings and a cathedral. There will certainly be revenge against Russian terrorists for Odessa. They will feel this revenge,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi commented on the bombing of the cathedral on Sunday, according to the Reuters news agency.

Russian according to Kolehmainen, the bombings also hit the student dormitory on the night between Saturday and Sunday. It is a historic building located in the historic center of the city.

“Here we are directly under the goal and you are literally putting your life in the hands of the anti-aircraft defense. If the boys do the work at home, the chances of survival are high. If not, it could be over,” says Kolehmainen.

Kolehminen’s good friend from Ukraine has also been in shock because of the bombings.

“We talked about the fact that Russia apparently just wants to destroy all historical and significant buildings. Because there are no military targets in them, as they claim. This is sheer raw terrorism.”

Russian in the past, the number one targets of the bombing waves have been, for example, Kharkiv and Herson. It is expected that Odessa will now become the Kremlin’s next target.

“[Venäläiset] have wreaked havoc in so many other cities. It seems that they have chosen Odessa as their next target of destruction,” says Kolehmainen.

“The city of Mariupol has been completely destroyed. Last year, one person told me that Odessa will become the new Mariupol. I didn’t take a stand in that conversation at the time, but I remember those words and they come to mind in such a situation. After all, that is also possible.”

A woman walked in front of a house destroyed in a missile strike in Odessa on Sunday.

In the Russian bombing between Saturday and Sunday night, the Orthodox cathedral was also badly destroyed.

Flamboyant and his friends believe that the bombing will continue for a long time. According to him, dreams of peace can be forgotten.

“It’s so far-fetched, and I don’t see any possibility that peace will be achieved under these conditions. This has gone so far.”

However, Kolehminen’s Ukrainian friend talks about winning the war, but he also fears that Ukraine will lose.

“My other acquaintances have said that there are so many Russians and so few of us. There are many indications here that lead in the direction that people believe or suspect that the war will turn out badly for Ukraine.”

According to Kolehmainen, attacks and bombings always arouse the desire for revenge in the other party.

However, according to Kolehmainen, the will to defend in Odessa is high. The military command of the region states in daily Telegram updates that Odessa is not afraid and will defend itself from the enemy with full force.

Rafael Kolehmainen in front of the building destroyed in the Russian attack in June.

People goes with Kolehmainen from Odessa all the time, mostly mothers with their children. Many men and some of the elderly have generally stayed in the city.

Odessa has become Kolehmainen’s hometown during the almost 11 years of living there. Even though the situation is very life-threatening, and the situation is unlikely to change in the near future, he plans to stay in Odessa for the time being.

“Staying here is of course exhausting and there are many sleepless nights. I’m like a walking zombie myself, with red eyes as if I’ve been drinking for weeks, even though I haven’t taken a single drop. The constant bombings are heavy on the human psyche, and I don’t see any possibility that I could stay here much longer.”

In Kolehmainen’s opinion, the war can only be ended, not so much won or lost.

“I have believed that the situation will calm down. But looking back, the war was supposed to end last summer. Then it was said that it would end by the new year and then by this summer.”

“Now there has been talk in the local news that Ukraine says it believes it can beat Russia in July next year. This is a clear sign that this will never end.”

According to Kolehmainen, the 17-month-long war can continue even for the next ten years, if we consider, for example, the occupation of the Crimean peninsula and the nine-year-long war in eastern Ukraine.

“I’m now seriously considering whether it’s worth staying here. Of course, I hope that peace would come, people would return and we would get back to normal life. However, it is a far-fetched hope, which I myself do not believe in at the moment.”