Russian attack | NY Times: US arms stockpile is dwindling

Stateside there is concern that the country does not have the ability to manufacture weapons quickly enough for its own and its allies’ needs.

The capacity is burdened not only by arms aid to Ukraine but also by preparation for a possible conflict with China, especially if China shows signs of attacking Taiwan. Taiwan has made 19 billion dollars, or about 17.66 billion euros worth of arms orders, which the United States has not yet fulfilled.

Empty production lines and disruptions in supply chains have slowed down the production of grenades, among other things. Disturbances in the production of basic supplies, on the other hand, have raised concerns about how the maintenance of more complex equipment such as missiles, anti-aircraft systems and anti-artillery radar warehouses can be managed.

PentagonThe White House, the US Congress and the Arms Manufacturers is a US magazine of The New York Times (NYT) have taken action. Among other things, the procurement budget has been increased and the army has offered its suppliers contracts lasting several years, so that the companies would dare to invest in production capacity.

President Joe Biden the administration has proposed a 51 percent increase in the missile and ammunition budget.

However, the practical effects of the changes take time, so the United States’ weapons stockpiles are dwindling. According to the defense industry company Raytheon, it will take the United States 13 years to produce as many Stinger missiles as it has sent to Ukraine and five years to replace the Javelin missiles.

“No one expected the protracted conflict that we are seeing in Ukraine, or that we may see in the future against a strategic competitor,” said a US Department of Defense procurement official. William Laplante referring to China.

If the United States got into a full-scale war with China, it would run out of long-range anti-sea missiles in an estimated week. In 1995, there were six companies in the United States that manufactured the necessary engines for missile systems, now there are only two.

Raytheon’s according to the lack of engines has resulted in the company not being able to manufacture new missiles on time.

The company’s CEO by Gregory Hayes according to the situation will hardly improve before the middle of 2024. Among other things, an admiral of the US Navy Daryl Caudle has accused the manufacturers of not being able to supply the necessary equipment.

The problems also affect other US allies and partners. For example, Poland has ordered F-35 fighters, but the missiles ordered for them would last only a couple of weeks in the war.