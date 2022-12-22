Russian attack | NY Times: Russian paratroopers killed civilians in Butsa and called home on their phones

The New York Times’ months-long investigative work provides new detailed information about Butša’s events.

of Kiev the nearby town of Butša became a synonym for the brutality and war crimes of the Russian forces at the beginning of April.

When Russia had to withdraw from the vicinity of Kiev, a merciless massacre was revealed in the small town of Butša. Russian soldiers had killed hundreds of Ukrainian civilians in the city, left burnt bodies on the street and dug a mass grave behind a church in the center of the city.

The pictures of Butša shocked the international community, and after the revelations of the events, the talk of Russian military actions grew even louder. Russia was called to account for its war crimes and crimes against humanity. President of the United States Joe Biden called for Russian action in mid-April genocide.

Russia denied – and still denies – everything. Vladimir Putin according to Butša’s photos were a staging and provocation manufactured by the Ukrainians for the western media.

American the newspaper The New York Times has been investigating for months what exactly has happened in Butša.

The newspaper has found out previously unpublished information about the massacre by being on the spot in Butša, interviewing locals, collecting video and image material, and investigating other confidential sources. The information has been published Thursday in an article in The New York Times.

The newspaper is particularly familiar with the events on Butšan Jablunska street, which is one of the city’s main streets. It runs horizontally through Butša and intersects with another main street, Vokzalna. After the massacre, Jablunska street started to be called “death street” in Butša.

For months the key discovery of the long-lasting investigation is that the Russian 234th landing regiment is primarily responsible for the Butša massacre. It consists of paratroopers trained in the city of Pskov in western Russia very close to the Estonian border.

The regiment belongs to the best trained and equipped units of the Russian Armed Forces. The lieutenant colonel acted as the leader of the regiment and was therefore primarily responsible for the events in Butša Artyom Gorodilov, The New York Times reports. Gorodilov was promoted to colonel only a few days after Russian troops had withdrawn from Bucha. The newspaper did not reach Gorodilov to comment on his actions.

The New York Times story states that there were also soldiers from other Russian units in Butsa, but the 234th regiment bears the greatest responsibility for the massacre. The newspaper has proven this by collecting footage of military equipment, uniform markings and packaging markings on ammunition boxes, as well as by listening to radio conversations.

The editors of The New York Times have received help from military experts in their interpretation.

Call information by finding out, The New York Times was able to prove that Russian soldiers used the phones of the Ukrainian civilians they killed to call their loved ones back home. Often, soldiers used the phones of dead Ukrainians to call home to Russia just hours after killing them.

With the help of phone records, the newspaper managed to identify more than 20 soldiers from the 234th regiment who participated in the mass killing of Butša. The newspaper also clarified the identities of more than 30 dead people. The dead were of all ages, and a large number of them had been killed by shooting. Almost all the dead were civilians.

The death of no one who died on Jablunska Street had not happened by chance, for example, that they had been caught in the crossfire during the fighting. Instead, the reason for the killing of civilians seems to have been a systematic “cleansing operation” by Russian forces, The New York Times article states.