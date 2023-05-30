Russian attack | NY Times: Attacks on Russian-occupied territories are preparations for a counter-attack

Mariupol, Melitopol and Berdjansk are all located along the same highway. They are part of the land bridge from Russia to the Crimean peninsula that Russia is aiming for.

Ukrainian authorities reported attacks over the weekend on three different cities in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine: Mariupol, Melitopol and Berdyansk. The mayor of Melitopol, working from outside their cities, told about the explosions Ivan Fedorov and the regional administrations of Berdjansk and Mariupol.

of The New York Times According to (NY Times), military experts agree that the purpose of the rocket attacks on the occupied territories is to weaken Russia’s defenses in the territories and enable Ukraine to retake its territories.

Mariupol, Melitopol and Berdjansk are all located along the same highway. They are part of the land bridge from Russia to the Crimean peninsula that Russia is aiming for with its full-scale war. The cities are possible targets for a counterattack by Ukraine, as liberating them would break the land bridge. In addition, cities are important to Russia because of their railway infrastructure.

Cognoscenti have long considered the Zaporizhia region, where Melitopolk is located, a likely target for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive. Commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi hinted on Monday that Ukraine is “soon” to move to “more offensive actions”.

Ukraine has not said that it has carried out attacks on the occupied territories of southern Ukraine. However, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Would be Reznikov said on Sunday that the Storm Shadow missiles delivered by Britain to Ukraine had “one hundred percent” hit accuracy. They have a range of at least 250 kilometers, so they can be used to carry out attacks in the areas of southern Ukraine occupied by Russia.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed on Sunday that it had intercepted three Storm Shadow missiles and six Himars rockets on Saturday.