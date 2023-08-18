Russian attack | NOW: Almost half a million soldiers killed or wounded in the Russian war of aggression

In October of last year, it was estimated that 100,000 Russians and 100,000 Ukrainians would have been killed or wounded in the war.

of the United States according to officials, almost half a million soldiers have been killed or wounded in Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, the American newspaper New York Times (NYT) says.

The war of aggression started by Russia has now lasted almost 18 months.

Casualty slips are difficult to estimate because Russia is believed to have repeatedly lied about dead and wounded, and Ukraine does not disclose its military casualties.

Russians has killed 120,000 and wounded 170,000 to 180,000 during the war, while Ukrainians have lost nearly 70,000 dead and 100,000 to 120,000 wounded, officials say.

By comparison, about 58,000 US soldiers died in the nearly 20-year period in the Vietnam War, and about 69,000 members of the Afghan security forces died between 2001 and 2021.

of the United States the administration’s previous estimate of soldiers who died in the war is from November of last year. At that time, it was estimated that about 100,000 Russian soldiers would have been killed or wounded. The same number of Ukrainian soldiers were estimated to have been killed or wounded.

According to officials interviewed by NYT, losses increased on both sides this year in eastern Ukraine. The battles of Bahmut get special attention. Hundreds of soldiers died a day for weeks, officials say.

The number of dead and wounded has also increased since Ukraine started its counterattack almost three months ago.

However, the numbers are only estimates, and estimates vary even within the US administration, NYT writes.