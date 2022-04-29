Russian attack Nokian Tires tries to prevent its Russian plant from being used in the war: “We are preparing for everything”

Nokian Tires’ CEO Jukka Moisio says that the company is preparing for everything in Russia.

Tire manufacturer Nokian Tires’ St. Petersburg plant continues to operate. As long as operations remain under the control of the company, production will not support the Russian war in Ukraine, says the CEO Jukka Moisio in an interview with the news agency Reuters.

Eighty percent of Nokian Tires’ passenger car tires were manufactured in Russia last year. Russia accounted for 20 percent of Nokian Tires’ net sales.

Due to the war, the company has suspended investment in its production in Russia and stopped selling and exporting heavy vehicle tires. There is a danger that the Russian armed forces could, in principle, use heavy tires.

Russia has also threatened to take control of the factories if companies say they will stop production.

“Various local legal problems can arise, such as talk of bankruptcy if we don’t keep production at a reasonable level,” Moisio tells Reuters.

According to Moisio, by keeping production in their own hands, Nokian Tires can ensure that the tires are “not made for war”.

Moisio tells Reuters that he sits in emergency meetings almost every day to think of different options for the situation in Russia.

“We’re getting ready for everything,” Moisio says.

According to Reuters, “everything” also includes the possibility of nationalizing the plant.

“If that happens, I don’t think we can do much about it, except make sure the remaining company is stable, has the money and can do what it needs to do.”

Half of the raw materials for tires made in Russia were imported to Russia from outside the country last year. The availability of raw materials and their logistics have a significant impact on Nokian Tires’ ability to continue production in Russia.

According to Moisio, the Russian plant already has a shortage of the necessary raw materials imported from outside Russia. These include rubber, soot and textiles.

With these Exports of tires from Russia to abroad are expected to end in July due to sanctions. Company has said it will accelerate plans to invest in new production capacity in Europe, and will continue to increase its production capacity at its plants in Nokia, Finland, and Dayton, USA.

It is planned that tires sold in the Nordic countries will be manufactured in the future at Nokia and tires sold in North America at the Dayton plant in the United States and Nokia.

The timetable for replacing Russian production is tight. A solution to replace the production of the St. Petersburg plant with new production capacity in Europe is not coming soon.