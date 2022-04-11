Russian attack Nokian Tires’ huge Russia risk explodes – more than half of the company’s value has been lost in a short time, and worse may be expected

The new sanctions completely ban the import of tires into the EU. The tires sold in Finland are manufactured in Nokia, where the aim is to increase production where possible.

11.4. 10:56 | Updated 11.4. 19:17

New ones EU sanctions completely ban the import of car tires into the EU and also the export of raw materials for tires to Russia.

Sanctions are driving Nokian Tires’ plant in St. Petersburg into growing problems. The company has so far persevered in keeping its St. Petersburg plant running despite the Russian offensive war.

Nokian Tires’ share was down about 12 percent on the Helsinki Stock Exchange on Monday. The share price has halved since the attack began.

The day before the Russian invasion, on February 23, the share cost almost 25 euros. On Monday, the price dropped below 12 euros.

Managing director Jukka Moisio has justified the resumption of production by the fact that if the company leaves the factory, a Russian operator can take it over and start making tires there, for example for the Russian army.

The factory also has valuable machines and, for example, tire molds. The company is reluctant to divest them or its product development trade secrets.

The Russian leadership has threatened that the state may nationalize the production facilities of companies that close down.

Already the sanctions imposed immediately after the attack made the operation of the tire factory considerably more difficult. The result is almost impossible to repatriate from Russia and the ruble has depreciated so much that the purchasing power of Russian customers is suffering.

For example, the export of information technology to Russia is also prohibited.

St. Petersburg factory fate is an exceptionally difficult question for Nokian Tires, as the plant accounted for as much as 80 percent of the company’s tire production last year. The plant has a balance sheet value of about half a billion dollars. The company has 1,600 employees in Russia.

However, the EU has now decided on behalf of Nokian Tires. Criticism of the company has been loud.

Among other things, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Finland Olga Dibrova has criticized the company ‘s decision to continue in Russia.

“Otherwise, the blood of the Russians killed in Ukraine and the tears of the people of Ukraine suffering from Russian crimes are in your hands,” he wrote in a statement in March.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to Parliament in his speech last Friday that all Finnish companies would cease operations in the country.

Also the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) hoped the same Up on Saturday.

Nokia Tires said in a statement on Monday that the latest sanctions decision will make it difficult to continue production at the plant. As late as last week, the company said it was working to resume production despite sanctions.

The company did not provide more detailed estimates of the factory’s production on Monday. The company’s management did not give an interview, citing the upcoming January-March earnings announcement.

St. Petersburg factory Most of the production of about 17 million tires has been imported into Europe.

Only about 20 percent of the company’s net sales come from tire sales in Russia.

“About half of the raw materials for tires made in Russia were imported to Russia from outside the country. The availability of raw materials and their logistics will significantly affect the company’s ability to continue production in Russia, ”the press release states.

Earlier, the company said it would stop investing and developing in Russia.

Nokia In addition to tires, tires are manufactured in Russia by many other European manufacturers, such as Continental, Michelin, Pirelli and the Japanese Bridgestone.

For them, however, the importance of production in Russia is far from equal. All others have announced that they will suspend production in Russia.

The closure of the St. Petersburg plant could cut Nokian Tires’ net sales of approximately EUR 1.7 billion to only approximately EUR 1 billion. Russia’s share of the company’s result has been even higher.

Company has previously announced that it will invest in new production in Europe and increase production at its plants in Finland and the United States. On Monday, the company said it would “accelerate” these plans.

It would take several years to set up a completely new factory. Therefore, the company is thought to be looking for a place to buy or a subcontractor. With the existing factories, it is not possible to rapidly increase production anywhere near St. Petersburg.

The company says that Nokian Tires’ tires sold in the Nordic countries will be manufactured in the future in Nokia and in the United States in Dayton and Nokia.

Nokia The size of the Russia risk taken by the tires over time is exceptional.

Of the Finnish companies, only Fortum has even bigger stakes in Russia. Fortum owns, directly and through Uniper, 12 large power plants in Russia with approximately 7,000 employees and a total estimated EUR 4.5 billion in the company’s accounts.

Many other Finnish companies, such as the S Group, Stockmann, Paulig, Fazer and construction companies, have had business in Russia, but with less weight in relation to the size of the company as a whole.

The decision to invest in Nokian Tires’ plant in St. Petersburg was made at the very beginning of the 21st century, when Russia’s development was more optimistic. At that time, the CEO was Kim Gran.

Factory was completed in 2005.

In an interview with Aamulehti Jukka Moisio, who previously served as CEO of Huhtamaki and Ahlstrom, considered the country risk taken to be exceptionally high.

“I don’t want to rethink whether a mistake has been made, but in the companies I’ve worked in before, we never took a country risk in the same way. It was very clear there that such a risk is not taken in one country, ”Moisio said.

Tires the cessation of imports from Russia raises questions about the availability of tires because so many other manufacturers have produced tires in Russia.

Summer tires have been made before and there has been no problem with their availability.

Michelin-owned tire retail chain CEO of Euromaster Carl Segercrantzin According to Nokian Tires, summer tires have been ordered so far in the usual way.

However, Nokian Tires’ market position is particularly strong in winter tires and even studded winter tires.

“Other tire manufacturers have also had production of winter tires at Russian plants. There is now speculation as to whether there will be a shortage of winter tires, but it is still too early to respond, ”says Segercrantz.

According to Nokian Tires’ release, the ban on tire imports will have a particularly significant impact on the company’s ability to produce tires for the Russian and Central European markets.

