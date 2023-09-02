Saturday, September 2, 2023
Russian attack | Nobelist Dmitri Muratov was declared an “agent of a foreign power” in Russia

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 2, 2023
in World Europe
0
The Ministry of Justice justified the decision by claiming that Muratov has tried to create a negative image of Russian politics.

Russian supplier Dmitry Muratov was declared an “agent of a foreign power” in Russia on Friday, the news agency AFP reports.

Editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta newspaper, jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize Maria Ressan Muratov, who won in 2021, has been a vocal critic of the Kremlin. Muratov has also opposed the laws enacted in Russia, according to which it is not allowed to write openly and truthfully about the war of aggression.

The Russian Ministry of Justice justified the decision by claiming that Muratov has used foreign platforms to spread opinions whose purpose was “to create negative attitudes towards the foreign and domestic policy of the Russian Federation.”

Last summer, Muratov sold the medal he received as a Nobel prize at an auction. He announced that he would use the purchase price of around 96 million euros to support Ukrainian refugees.

